Situated Between Helena And Yellowstone National Park Is Montana's Best College Town
Montana is rightfully recognized for its vast mountains — iconic ranges like the Rockies slice through the state — along with its scenic roads with alpine views and legendary parks, including part of Yellowstone National Park and Glacier National Park. While natural wonders and old western charm lure tourists onto Montana's lands, the state's small but mighty cities and towns shouldn't be overlooked — especially if you're a college student.
In 2024, Bozeman, Big Sky Country's fourth-biggest city, was crowned the best college town in America by RentCafe. Conveniently located between the state capital of Helena, just under two hours north, and two entrances to Yellowstone, Bozeman's locale undoubtedly played a part in its ranking. Overall, RentCafe evaluated 236 towns and cities against a detailed set of 12 metrics grouped into three distinct categories: affordability, livability, and education. Bozeman was praised for its arts and cultural establishments, superb air quality, and close proximity to nature.
Bozeman, home of the Bobcats
While Montana is home to several universities, including University of Montana in Missoula, the largest by far is Montana State University (MSU). Set on 956 acres in the south side of Bozeman, MSU's campus molds the minds of more than 16,000 undergraduate students each year. That number is pretty impressive, considering the overall population of Bozeman hovers at around 57,000 people. In total, 34% of Bozeman's population falls within the 20 to 29-year age demographic.
A big win for MSU and Bozeman is also the highly affordable, below-average tuition costs. On top of that, 100% of MSU's student body receives some kind of grant or scholarship aid. Student life at MSU is also buzzing, with 250-plus areas of study to choose from and over 270 registered student organizations. An NCAA Division I sports member in the Big Sky Conference, MSU boasts quintessential college sports teams like football and basketball, along with a few uncommon ones like skiing, golf, and rodeo (yep, rodeo.)
A downtown that has it all, and then some
In addition to having one of the most impressive national parks in America and other outdoor hotspots, Bozemanites can lay claim to a pretty cool downtown, chock-full of upscale restaurants, trendy shops, and laid-back watering holes. For wood-fired pizza and homemade pasta, Blackbird Kitchen is tops. The Western Café serves up nostalgic diner food with a side of kitschy decor. The 21+ crowd can sip a little something different at Lockhorn Cider House, take in year-round rooftop views from The Sky Shed, or taste test craft brews at Montana Ale Works and Mountains Walking Brewery.
But one of the coolest sites in Bozeman is actually right on MSU's campus. The Museum of the Rockies, an affiliate of the famed Smithsonian in Washington, D.C., goes toe to toe with its more popular counterparts, especially in the dinosaur fossil department. The museum houses one of the largest collections of North American dinosaurs — including one of the only mounted Tyrannosaurus rex skeletons in the country — many of which are on display in its Siebel Dinosaur Complex. And, if you needed another reason to love Bozeman, Montana is one of only five states without sales tax, making tabs in Bozeman a bit lighter for budget-conscious scholars and thrifty travelers alike.