Situated Between Helena And Yellowstone National Park Is Montana's Best College Town

In addition to having one of the most impressive national parks in America and other outdoor hotspots, Bozemanites can lay claim to a pretty cool downtown, chock-full of upscale restaurants, trendy shops, and laid-back watering holes. For wood-fired pizza and homemade pasta, Blackbird Kitchen is tops. The Western Café serves up nostalgic diner food with a side of kitschy decor. The 21+ crowd can sip a little something different at Lockhorn Cider House, take in year-round rooftop views from The Sky Shed, or taste test craft brews at Montana Ale Works and Mountains Walking Brewery.

Advertisement

But one of the coolest sites in Bozeman is actually right on MSU's campus. The Museum of the Rockies, an affiliate of the famed Smithsonian in Washington, D.C., goes toe to toe with its more popular counterparts, especially in the dinosaur fossil department. The museum houses one of the largest collections of North American dinosaurs — including one of the only mounted Tyrannosaurus rex skeletons in the country — many of which are on display in its Siebel Dinosaur Complex. And, if you needed another reason to love Bozeman, Montana is one of only five states without sales tax, making tabs in Bozeman a bit lighter for budget-conscious scholars and thrifty travelers alike.