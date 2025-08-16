One Of The Midwest's Most Unique Historical Towns Features Vintage Trains, Country Shows, And Rustic Trails
Metamora, Indiana, is the kind of place that makes you feel like you've taken a trip in a time machine. Located just about an hour northwest of Cincinnati and under 90 minutes from Indianapolis, Indiana's only canal town is one of the most immersive historic districts in the Midwest. Founded in 1838, Metamora is now a preserved slice of Indiana's past, complete with a working aqueduct and an antique grist mill that still produces cornmeal.
However, Metamora isn't a mere tourist trap. It's a living historic village, featuring vibrant seasonal festivals, heritage landmarks, and antique shops. It's also home to the popular Grannie's Cookie Jars & Ice Cream Parlor, which boasts the world's largest collection of cookie jars. If you come on the right weekend, you might catch a reenactment, quilt show, or community concert spilling out of the historic buildings. For those seeking a quiet getaway packed with scenery and charm, Metamora is just one of several small towns along Indiana's prettiest canal, the Whitewater Scenic Byway.
The best way to get to Metamora is by car. Those traveling from out of state can fly into Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) or Indianapolis International Airport (IND). The town is sandwiched conveniently between Cincinnati and Indianapolis, making it an ideal pit stop on a road trip. Also situated between Cincy and Indy is the city of Greensburg, with cool shops and attractions that are worth a visit.
Walk or ride along Metamora's rustic trails
Beyond the vintage storefronts and homemade fudge shops, Metamora is also a great place for nature lovers. The Whitewater Canal Trail is the standout here. This 2.5-mile scenic corridor runs along the historic waterway from Metamora to nearby Brookville. Ideal for walking, jogging, or biking, the trail is packed with wildflowers in spring and lovely foliage during the fall months.
A portion of the trail includes the original towpath once used by mules pulling canal boats through southeastern Indiana. Later repurposed into railroad track beds, the route has since been restored into a rustic trail for walking and cycling. North of the Whitewater Canal Trail is the Feeder Dam Trail, which runs for 2.5 miles from Laurel to Metamora. The short but historically significant Yellow Bank Trail completes the connection between Metamora and Brookville.
If you want to spend a full day outdoors, Whitewater Memorial State Park is only a 30-minute drive from town. The park offers 9 miles of horse riding trails, scenic views of a 200-acre lake, and opportunities for swimming, fishing, and camping. It's open year-round for guests to enjoy outdoor activities in every season. Bring sturdy walking shoes, bug spray in the warmer months, and a camera — the trail is especially photogenic at golden hour.
Ride a train, catch a show, and stay a while in Metamora
One of Metamora's most beloved attractions is the Whitewater Valley Railroad, which offers vintage train excursions on weekends from May to October. Described as Indiana's most scenic railroad, the 90-minute ride between Connersville and Metamora travels through the valley and into the 19th-century ambiance of the historic town. Another main draw is the Metamora Music Festival. Every Labor Day weekend, Metamora hosts bluegrass, gospel, and folk bands at open-air venues and on porches around town, filling the air with country sounds and cheerful applause.
If you're staying overnight, the Metamora area has a number of charming options. The Metamora Inn B&B offers cozy accommodations in a historic lilac-colored home. The family-owned Morgan's Outdoor Adventures in Brookville has several rustic cabins on the Whitewater River, making it the perfect retreat for families. There's also a handful of Airbnb rentals in other nearby towns, such as Batesville and Oldenburg.
Local dining options include The Blue Umbrella Bistro & Bakery and The Martindale House, where diners can enjoy a meal in the oldest building in Metamora, built in 1838. There's no need to dress up in this unpretentious small town. Just grab a fleece jacket for cool nights, lakeside cocktail in hand.