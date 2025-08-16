One Of The Midwest's Most Unique Historical Towns Features Vintage Trains, Country Shows, And Rustic Trails

Metamora, Indiana, is the kind of place that makes you feel like you've taken a trip in a time machine. Located just about an hour northwest of Cincinnati and under 90 minutes from Indianapolis, Indiana's only canal town is one of the most immersive historic districts in the Midwest. Founded in 1838, Metamora is now a preserved slice of Indiana's past, complete with a working aqueduct and an antique grist mill that still produces cornmeal.

However, Metamora isn't a mere tourist trap. It's a living historic village, featuring vibrant seasonal festivals, heritage landmarks, and antique shops. It's also home to the popular Grannie's Cookie Jars & Ice Cream Parlor, which boasts the world's largest collection of cookie jars. If you come on the right weekend, you might catch a reenactment, quilt show, or community concert spilling out of the historic buildings. For those seeking a quiet getaway packed with scenery and charm, Metamora is just one of several small towns along Indiana's prettiest canal, the Whitewater Scenic Byway.

The best way to get to Metamora is by car. Those traveling from out of state can fly into Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) or Indianapolis International Airport (IND). The town is sandwiched conveniently between Cincinnati and Indianapolis, making it an ideal pit stop on a road trip. Also situated between Cincy and Indy is the city of Greensburg, with cool shops and attractions that are worth a visit.