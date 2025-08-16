Oregon's Blue Mountains Hide A Succulent Wilderness With Epic Views, Alpine Lakes, And Ecological Diversity

The Strawberry Mountain Wilderness' 69,000 acres contain over 100 miles of trails, traversing a range that reaches 9,000 feet in elevation. Those trails crisscross the area, leading across river canyons, offering chances to encounter unique wildlife and backpacking locations, from one panoramic vista to the next. Canyon Mountain Trail #218 — yes, there are so many that they require numbers — leads to excellent views of the John Day Valley, interspersed with streams. Other trails, like Big Creek Trail #377, ascend 2,300 feet in about 5 miles, leading to Skyline Trail #385 (yes, it's almost like a street grid), which carries on to longer loops and backpacking locations. Perhaps the best trail shares a name with the Wilderness.

The Little Strawberry Lake Trail leads to one of the park's best attractions: its alpine lakes. The 7-mile trek over rough terrain leads past a waterfall to find two gorgeous lakes. Strawberry Lake, the largest in the mountain range, is 35 acres and offers a home for rainbow and brook trout. Bodies of water are interspersed among the wilderness, offering abundant opportunities for lakeside respite. You can even take a dip during the summer months.

The wilderness is part of the Malheur National Forest, a swath of Oregon that includes five of North America's seven biomes. Every visit guarantees encounters with some of the country's most iconic wildlife. The larch, for example, offers the beguiling sight of a conifer that changes colors with the seasons and ultimately drops its needles. Rocky Mountain elk freely roam the terrain, while hawks cruise through the sky.