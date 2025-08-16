Oregon's Blue Mountains Hide A Succulent Wilderness With Epic Views, Alpine Lakes, And Ecological Diversity
Oregon is a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts. The Beaver State is home to some of the country's most remote, scenic destinations, with a diversity that matches its size. Aquatic types can rush to its coast, where the Otter Point State Recreation Site offers an overlooked gem with pristine beaches. Oenophiles should head over to Willamette Valley, the state's premier wine region that's just as scenic as Napa Valley. Somewhere far to the east of the rushing waters of the coast and the calm serenity of a wine region lies the Strawberry Mountain Wilderness, a succulent destination within the Blue Mountains that has alpine lakes, epic views, and ecological diversity to match. The destination's megamix of natural wonders allows nearly every outdoorsy type a week of backpacking fun.
Oddly enough, the wilderness is something of a geological outlier. The mountains were formed millions of years ago, with the collapse of a seabed that now serves as the Strawberry Mountain Range's western end, with lava, volcanic ash, and glaciers all leaving their mark afterward. The resulting diverse landscape includes unique formations, such as alpine lakes that are otherwise anathema to the usually dry terrain.
Trails, lakes, and wildlife in Strawberry Mountain Wilderness
The Strawberry Mountain Wilderness' 69,000 acres contain over 100 miles of trails, traversing a range that reaches 9,000 feet in elevation. Those trails crisscross the area, leading across river canyons, offering chances to encounter unique wildlife and backpacking locations, from one panoramic vista to the next. Canyon Mountain Trail #218 — yes, there are so many that they require numbers — leads to excellent views of the John Day Valley, interspersed with streams. Other trails, like Big Creek Trail #377, ascend 2,300 feet in about 5 miles, leading to Skyline Trail #385 (yes, it's almost like a street grid), which carries on to longer loops and backpacking locations. Perhaps the best trail shares a name with the Wilderness.
The Little Strawberry Lake Trail leads to one of the park's best attractions: its alpine lakes. The 7-mile trek over rough terrain leads past a waterfall to find two gorgeous lakes. Strawberry Lake, the largest in the mountain range, is 35 acres and offers a home for rainbow and brook trout. Bodies of water are interspersed among the wilderness, offering abundant opportunities for lakeside respite. You can even take a dip during the summer months.
The wilderness is part of the Malheur National Forest, a swath of Oregon that includes five of North America's seven biomes. Every visit guarantees encounters with some of the country's most iconic wildlife. The larch, for example, offers the beguiling sight of a conifer that changes colors with the seasons and ultimately drops its needles. Rocky Mountain elk freely roam the terrain, while hawks cruise through the sky.
Planning a trip to Strawberry Mountain Wilderness
Boise Airport is the closest major transit hub for air travelers, a daunting three-and-a-half-hour drive away. Along the drive, stop at Baker City, a base for outdoor adventure that is a reasonable detour on the route to the Strawberry Mountain Wilderness. Eastern Oregon features a sparsely inhabited landscape, so expect a lot of driving and long slogs for accommodations. John Day, the closest town at about 45 minutes away, has places to rest your head that cost around $150 per night. The other, more attractive option is packing your accommodations in your bag. Backpacking remains the most fulfilling way to experience the Strawberry Mountain Wilderness. If you're planning to adventure on your own, consider picking up some gear for a perfect solo camping trip.
Travelers should schedule their visit between July and November, when the weather is ideal. Late summer and early fall offer the best balance of fair weather and low odds of days-long thunderstorms. If you're willing to risk a washout of a trip, early summer in the wilderness brings about wild strawberries and wildflowers.