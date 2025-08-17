This Pennsylvania Airport Is Getting A Much-Needed Makeover And Redefining U.S. Air Travel In The Process
For many, the airport experience has gotten worse in recent times, but travelers in Western Pennsylvania are getting an upgrade. Designed in 1992 as a hub for US Airways, Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) is set to unveil one of the most innovative and passenger-friendly experiences in the country. Over the last 30 years, the function of Pittsburgh's airport has changed drastically, and instead of being a hub for connections, more passengers are starting and ending their trips there. According to the airport's publication Blue Sky News, the airport broke a record in 2024 with nearly 10 million travelers flying round-trip.
While some airports have already begun phasing out the most annoying parts of airport security checks, PIT's modernization makeover goes even further by adding smart scanners that eradicate the need to take off shoes, take out laptops, and empty water bottles. Passengers traveling through PIT will have access to 62 nonstop destinations with 15 airlines, and the new streamlined security checkpoints with 12 security lanes will help minimize the chaos while speeding up the TSA security process.
To navigate departures and arrivals, passengers currently have to take a tram between the landside and airside buildings. The new terminal will allow travelers to just take a short walk through a tunnel inspired by the city's Fort Pitt Bridge, which opens up into a great hall. PIT has enhanced and revitalized the concessions as well, with a mix of local and national brands, shops, and restaurants like Penn Brewery and Shake Shack.
Experiencing the new Pittsburgh International Airport
Part of the airport's innovation is in the landscape design; the airport will have four outdoor spaces with ample seating and greenery. Two of the terraces will be on the landside pre-security check, and two will be on the airside, post-TSA. Travelers can also anticipate a new, improved, and faster baggage claim process courtesy of eight new baggage claim carousels.
Currently, upon arrival, travelers who need to rent a car must take a shuttle to a remote car rental location. The renovations include a five-level parking structure that adds 6,000 parking spots; 2,700 of those spaces will be for car rental. The new covered garage will have lights that guide drivers to open spots, electric vehicle charging stations, and snow-melt technology. The number of available parking spaces at PIT will grow to a total of 22,000 once the structure is complete. The spacious new parking lot and ease of the arrivals will allow travelers to get to the revitalized downtown of America's one-time steel capital much more smoothly than before.
The billion-dollar makeover at Pittsburgh International Airport is set to be done in the fourth quarter of 2025. It looks to transform PIT into an innovative airport that supports the community, brings the outdoors in, and redefines U.S. air travel. The new parking structure, smart scanners, and aesthetically pleasing scenery are reminders of what the oft-dreaded airport experience can be with a little imagination.