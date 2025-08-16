Nevada's State Park Hidden Near Utah's Border Has Picture-Perfect Trails To An Otherworldly Carved Gorge

Visitors can explore the five designated trails at the park in a single day, with the longest loop measuring 3 miles. Highlights include the 2-mile out-and-back Miller Point Trail, which climbs up a series of stairs that thread through the jagged gorge walls. This takes you to Miller Point, which overlooks the canyon and is a great place to stop for a bite to eat on one of the picnic tables. The shorter 1.6-mile Eagle Point Trail is relatively flat and offers some of the best views down into Cathedral Gorge.

In addition to the clay spires, the long, narrow valley also contains a cluster of cave-like structures on the east side of the gorge. Also known as moon caves, they are in fact canyon walls that have tapered inward to such a degree that it feels as if you are standing in a cave with the sunlight peeking through. It is a lot of fun squeezing through the arches and exploring this fantastical landscape.

The 2,000-acre Cathedral Gorge State Park is open 365 days per year, with entrance fees at $5 per Nevada vehicle and $10 for out-of-state vehicles, at the time of this writing. As the park can be explored in a relatively short time, it may also be worth checking out some other nearby destinations. In just 20 minutes, you can drive to Kershaw‑Ryan State Park, which is situated at the north end of Rainbow Canyon. Surrounded by an arid desert, you can observe wild horses, and there is also a spring-fed pond for kids to wade in. Cathedral Gorge State Park is also just a five-minute drive to Panaca, eastern Nevada's oldest town.