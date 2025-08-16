Austria's Soaring Deep Canyon Waterfall Reached By A Spiral Staircase Is A Stunning Wonder Of The Alps

When it comes to the wonders of the Alps, well, there are a lot, and the Alpine country of Austria certainly has its fair share (like Hallstatt, a postcard-worthy European mountain town of lakeside bliss, and one of the Earth's "most visited places"). One such wonder is in SalzburgerLand, not far outside of Mozart's hometown, Salzburg (also home to this Austrian castle considered to be one of Europe's most offbeat tourist attractions). Check out the spiral "Helix" staircase that winds down for 98 feet (30 meters) into the incredible Liechtenstein Gorge. The Liechtenstein Gorge, or Liechtensteinkammel, one of the longest and deepest canyons in the Alps, has long been a favorite spot in the Alps. In 1876, the Prince of Liechtenstein, so impressed with the spot, provided money to construct a bridge and staircase (and so, the gorge was named after him). In 2017, however, a devastating rockslide caused the closure of the gorge. Three years later, after extensive renovation, the gorge reopened to visitors, now featuring the mind-boggling Helix staircase.

The Helix staircase is a marvel of engineering descending into a marvel of nature. Made from hardy steel, the Helix spirals deep into the canyon, providing a safe entrance and plenty of new viewing platforms to soak up the beauty. During the renovation, three tunnels and 60 rockfall nets were added, and there was extensive rock removal. Other safety measures, like a system monitoring rock movements, were also imposed.

The new staircase leads to the original path, which ends at the breathtaking waterfall, dropping 200 feet (61 meters) into the gorge. A new platform near the waterfall is an ideal picture-taking spot, but the entire gorge itself is a viral video. The rock walls rise up over 1,000 feet (305 meters) in some places, and the gorge has been carved by the rushing waters so dramatically that there are parts where the sky is barely visible.