Austria's Soaring Deep Canyon Waterfall Reached By A Spiral Staircase Is A Stunning Wonder Of The Alps
When it comes to the wonders of the Alps, well, there are a lot, and the Alpine country of Austria certainly has its fair share (like Hallstatt, a postcard-worthy European mountain town of lakeside bliss, and one of the Earth's "most visited places"). One such wonder is in SalzburgerLand, not far outside of Mozart's hometown, Salzburg (also home to this Austrian castle considered to be one of Europe's most offbeat tourist attractions). Check out the spiral "Helix" staircase that winds down for 98 feet (30 meters) into the incredible Liechtenstein Gorge. The Liechtenstein Gorge, or Liechtensteinkammel, one of the longest and deepest canyons in the Alps, has long been a favorite spot in the Alps. In 1876, the Prince of Liechtenstein, so impressed with the spot, provided money to construct a bridge and staircase (and so, the gorge was named after him). In 2017, however, a devastating rockslide caused the closure of the gorge. Three years later, after extensive renovation, the gorge reopened to visitors, now featuring the mind-boggling Helix staircase.
The Helix staircase is a marvel of engineering descending into a marvel of nature. Made from hardy steel, the Helix spirals deep into the canyon, providing a safe entrance and plenty of new viewing platforms to soak up the beauty. During the renovation, three tunnels and 60 rockfall nets were added, and there was extensive rock removal. Other safety measures, like a system monitoring rock movements, were also imposed.
The new staircase leads to the original path, which ends at the breathtaking waterfall, dropping 200 feet (61 meters) into the gorge. A new platform near the waterfall is an ideal picture-taking spot, but the entire gorge itself is a viral video. The rock walls rise up over 1,000 feet (305 meters) in some places, and the gorge has been carved by the rushing waters so dramatically that there are parts where the sky is barely visible.
Where is the Liechtenstein Gorge, how to get there, and where to stay
The Liechtenstein Gorge is in the Austrian state of SalzburgerLand, also home to the famous city of Salzburg (one hour away via car, 2.5 hours away by public transport). The nearest town to the gorge is the picture-perfect city of St. Johann im Pongau, the ideal base for exploring the gorge and the greater SalzburgerLand area. Stay in one of the typical Alpine chalets near the gorge to complete the experience, like the cozy, family-run Reithgut, or the more luxurious Gut Berg Naturhotel.
The gorge is not free to visit, although it is included in the SalzburgerLand Card, if you're planning to discover more of the region (other sites included on the card, which starts at 99 euros for six days and is valid during the summer and autumn months, include a 24-hour Salzburg Card to see all the sites of Mozart's birthplace, multiple castles, gondolas, and more). To visit the gorge only, book ahead to save money and to choose your entrance time: admission is 14€ ($16.45) for adults and 7€ ($8.20) for youth, ages 6-18 (children under the age of six get in for free).
Note: The gorge is open seasonally from May to October. The 444 total steps of the Helix staircase are suitable for all ages, but the gorge is not currently accessible by wheelchair or with a stroller.
Dying to see more of Austria? Try out Gmunden, a lakeside town sandwiched between Vienna and Salzburg with cliff-hugging trails and romantic views.