These Scenic New Mexico Soaking Hot Springs Bubble By The Gorgeous Canyon Of The Rio Grande
Imagine a relaxing morning soaking in a bubbling geothermal pool carved into the Rio Grande's cliffside: That's exactly what the picturesque Black Rock Hot Springs offer to all who venture there. Found in northern New Mexico, the 97 to 101 degrees Fahrenheit hot springs are situated just a short walk away from an accessible trail that features stunning views of the Rio Grande Gorge. These pools are free and clothing-optional, making them a great choice for visitors that are looking for beautiful landscapes that require minimal effort to reach.
Black Rock Hot Springs' warm waters are a naturally occurring wonder formed alongside the Rio Grande. The main pool responds to the river, with the hot springs' depth changing in accordance with rising or falling water levels. There is also another warmer but smaller pool for visitors who prefer hotter temperatures. It's incredible to consider that these variations in size, temperature, and depth were all organically created, as they were seemingly made for travelers to enjoy.
While it's possible to visit the hot springs throughout the year, the best time to get the full effect is in spring and early fall. This way, the waters won't be frozen and are at a low enough level to reveal the pools' crystalline clarity. Whichever time you choose to visit, be prepared with your own snacks, towels, and other needs, as there are no facilities in the area. Minimalism is part of the appeal in this case, since it only adds to the rugged outdoor spa experience, surprisingly tucked just a few miles away from other incredible sights like New Mexico's highest peak.
How to get to Black Rock Hot Springs
If you're ready to visit Black Rock Hot Springs, you'll need to make your way to the enchanting New Mexico town of Taos. For those coming from out of state, the nearest major airports are Taos Regional Airport and Albuquerque International Sunport. From Taos, it's a half-hour drive north along NM-64, which eventually merges with NM‑522, then a left turn onto a dirt road marked "Hill" that becomes County Road B‑007. After crossing the John Dunn Bridge, you can park at the first switchback where you'll likely see other vehicles. The hot springs are just a short 5 to 10-minute walk from here along a downhill trail that leads directly to the pools.
Looking to extend your stay or at least spend the night? Taos offers numerous accommodations to fit every vibe and budget. If you want to continue your rustic theme, opt for Hotel Luna Mystica, which offers cozy campers and a setting that lets you look up at the stars. There are also more stylish and comfortable local lodgings like Casa Zia, which is conveniently located in the town's historic district.
While in the area, there are several noteworthy spots around Taos to explore, such as the town's art museum and surrounding trails. New Mexico's infamous 'Bridge to Nowhere' is also just a short drive away. Soaking in the Black Rock Hot Springs is certainly the highlight and is the perfect start or end to your trip to Taos, which has so many natural wonders to offer.