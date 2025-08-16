These Scenic New Mexico Soaking Hot Springs Bubble By The Gorgeous Canyon Of The Rio Grande

Imagine a relaxing morning soaking in a bubbling geothermal pool carved into the Rio Grande's cliffside: That's exactly what the picturesque Black Rock Hot Springs offer to all who venture there. Found in northern New Mexico, the 97 to 101 degrees Fahrenheit hot springs are situated just a short walk away from an accessible trail that features stunning views of the Rio Grande Gorge. These pools are free and clothing-optional, making them a great choice for visitors that are looking for beautiful landscapes that require minimal effort to reach.

Black Rock Hot Springs' warm waters are a naturally occurring wonder formed alongside the Rio Grande. The main pool responds to the river, with the hot springs' depth changing in accordance with rising or falling water levels. There is also another warmer but smaller pool for visitors who prefer hotter temperatures. It's incredible to consider that these variations in size, temperature, and depth were all organically created, as they were seemingly made for travelers to enjoy.

While it's possible to visit the hot springs throughout the year, the best time to get the full effect is in spring and early fall. This way, the waters won't be frozen and are at a low enough level to reveal the pools' crystalline clarity. Whichever time you choose to visit, be prepared with your own snacks, towels, and other needs, as there are no facilities in the area. Minimalism is part of the appeal in this case, since it only adds to the rugged outdoor spa experience, surprisingly tucked just a few miles away from other incredible sights like New Mexico's highest peak.