Wyoming's Small, Storied City Is A Gateway To The Old Wild West With A Historic Downtown And Museums

Those who want to brush up on their Wild West history should also pay a visit to the Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum, which tells the story of the city's first pharmacist, the building's namesake, T.J. Gatchell. It holds an extraordinary collection of Native American artifacts, many of which were given to Gatchell — who was a friend to the area's Indigenous people — as gifts. Thanks to the contributions of other current and former Buffalo residents, the Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum now has a collection of around 40,000 items. If you want to get deeper into Wild West lore, check out Rawlins, Wyoming's spooky city with ghost tours.

For a quintessential frontier experience, you should stay at the Occidental Hotel. Built in 1880, this perfectly restored hotel, where outlaws once slept, was one of the most renowned establishments of its kind around the turn of the century. Many historical characters have walked through its doors, including Butch Cassidy, Calamity Jane, Buffalo Bill, Theodore Roosevelt, and Ernest Hemingway. Much of the hotel's original look remains intact, thanks to restoration efforts in the early 2000s.

The Occidental Hotel has a cafe, restaurant, beer garden, and a classic Wild West watering hole attached. Built in 1908, the Historic Saloon retains much of its original interior. The black bar that you sit at is over 100 years old, animal heads line the walls, a stuffed black bear guards the billiards room, and if you look closely, you will still see bullet holes in the ceiling. You can book a historic tour of Buffalo through the hotel, and the Occidental also has its own little museum, featuring artifacts, antiques, and photographs from the times of cattle wars and outlaws.