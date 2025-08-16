New Jersey's Fun, Family-Owned Winery Holds Festive Grape-Stomping Events Set To Music
New Jersey may not be the first state that comes to mind when you think of places known for wineries. However, if you're a wine lover and you find yourself in the Garden State, stop by Four Sisters Winery in Belvidere. Matty and Lauren Matarazzo founded the winery in 1984, lovingly naming it after their four daughters. Four Sisters Winery has been in the family for decades, and the strong close-knit spirit that permeates the place continues with new owner Mr. Luo. With the many activities to enjoy here — including wine tasting, the Vineyard View Bistro, outdoor bar, and live music — it's the perfect spot to have good times with your loved ones. However, what really sets Four Sisters apart from other wineries is the barefoot grape stomping that you can participate in, set to music for a truly memorable experience.
The closest international airport to the winery is Lehigh Valley International Airport in Allentown, Pennsylvania, which is about 40 minutes away by car. Much of Belvidere's fall, winter, and spring can be quite chilly, so you should visit in summer. There are several lodging options in and around Belvidere, including the historic Hotel Belvidere, the cozy Hunters Lodge, and the stylishly rustic Inn at Millrace Pond. While you're in the area, check out some tasty local cuisine, courtesy of Hot Dog Johnny's, Roman Pizza, and Harper's Grill.
Belvidere is a charming town in and of itself, and is worth exploring in between wine tastings and grape stompings at Four Sisters Winery. Enjoy some thrilling rides at Land of Make Believe, watch some exhilarating car races at Island Dragway, and bask in the natural beauty of North Jersey at Delaware River Campground. And don't forget to visit this quirky New Jersey town near Pennsylvania, which has iconic movie history and alpaca yoga.
Barrels of fun at Four Sisters Winery
The main attraction at Four Sisters Winery is its Barefoot Grape Stomping events. This unique, three-hour affair gives participants a delightfully old-world experience by having them take off their shoes and socks and stomp on the grapes with their bare feet to catchy tunes. One Yelp reviewer described the event as follows: "The grape stomping was so unique and unlike anything I've ever done ... The grapes [felt] cold and mushy, but I enjoyed it so much! When I finished, wipes were provided and my feet were kinda cold from the grapes. Interestingly, they also felt so soft and clean, like I'd just gotten a pedicure."
Participants will also be treated to an exquisite meal, a sampling of some of Four Sisters' finest wines, and their own wine glass to memorialize their time at Four Sisters Winery. Visit their website to see upcoming event dates and seasonal hours — and because it's so popular, be sure to reserve your spot early.
If dipping your feet into grapes isn't your thing, you can always enjoy the various other activities Four Sisters Winery has. For those who love a good mystery — plus amazing food and delectable wine — book a spot for Murder at the Vineyard. What starts as a classy affair with dinner and wine soon takes a hilariously dark turn, and guests must follow an unfolding storyline to discover who the killer is in a sprawling murder mystery. You can also let your creativity run wild at their Sip & Paint Parties, and bring the whole family for their holiday-themed events. Of course, Four Sisters Winery isn't the only place where you can indulge in wine-centric festivities in the Garden State — check out this underrated New Jersey town that has an amusement park, antiques, and tasty local flavors, or head to the "Blueberry Capital Of The World" with wineries, sweet eats, and tasty festivals.