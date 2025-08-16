New Jersey's Fun, Family-Owned Winery Holds Festive Grape-Stomping Events Set To Music

New Jersey may not be the first state that comes to mind when you think of places known for wineries. However, if you're a wine lover and you find yourself in the Garden State, stop by Four Sisters Winery in Belvidere. Matty and Lauren Matarazzo founded the winery in 1984, lovingly naming it after their four daughters. Four Sisters Winery has been in the family for decades, and the strong close-knit spirit that permeates the place continues with new owner Mr. Luo. With the many activities to enjoy here — including wine tasting, the Vineyard View Bistro, outdoor bar, and live music — it's the perfect spot to have good times with your loved ones. However, what really sets Four Sisters apart from other wineries is the barefoot grape stomping that you can participate in, set to music for a truly memorable experience.

The closest international airport to the winery is Lehigh Valley International Airport in Allentown, Pennsylvania, which is about 40 minutes away by car. Much of Belvidere's fall, winter, and spring can be quite chilly, so you should visit in summer. There are several lodging options in and around Belvidere, including the historic Hotel Belvidere, the cozy Hunters Lodge, and the stylishly rustic Inn at Millrace Pond. While you're in the area, check out some tasty local cuisine, courtesy of Hot Dog Johnny's, Roman Pizza, and Harper's Grill.

Belvidere is a charming town in and of itself, and is worth exploring in between wine tastings and grape stompings at Four Sisters Winery. Enjoy some thrilling rides at Land of Make Believe, watch some exhilarating car races at Island Dragway, and bask in the natural beauty of North Jersey at Delaware River Campground. And don't forget to visit this quirky New Jersey town near Pennsylvania, which has iconic movie history and alpaca yoga.