North Carolina's Artistic Riverside Town Is A Tiny Hidden Gem Packed With Shopping, Scenic Views, And History
Editor's note: While Marshall continues to recover from Hurricane Helene, the town is welcoming visitors. Still, we recommend checking local reports to ensure individual businesses and events are operating as expected.
There's something special about this small mountain town — those who live there call it "Marshall Magic." If you go, you'll know. Tucked between the French Broad River and a cliffside dotted with homes, Marshall is a hidden gem just 20 miles north of Asheville, North Carolina. The natural beauty of the river and mountains, mixed with the incredible spirit and kindness of its residents, make Marshall a must for those looking to enjoy Appalachian culture minus the Asheville crowds.
On a walk down Marshall's Main Street, you'll find galleries, shops, and restaurants with local beer and live music. As a gateway to Pisgah National Forest, offering stunning Appalachian views without the crowds, Marshall presents endless ways to explore the Blue Ridge Mountains, with rafting, fishing, hiking, mountain biking, zip lining, and more.
Devastated by Hurricane Helene in the fall of 2024, this community of artists, farmers, makers, and more has shown its love for this precious town in a Herculean effort to rebuild and revive. Though it will take years to fully recover, the town of Marshall is officially open and ready for your visit.
Live music, local art, and outdoor adventures in Marshall
Madison County's historic courthouse sits at the epicenter of town, with the best view of Main Street and the French Broad River right on its court steps. This part of the country has its share of art centers steeped in Appalachian tradition, and in Marshall, that's the Madison County Arts Council, which coordinates a full schedule of exhibitions, performances, and more. On a given day, you might stumble upon live music at Mal's or on the patio at Zadie's, and pop-ups from Star Taco and Marshall Magic Market. Unique, local, and handmade gifts make great souvenirs from shops like art-focused Flow and Ginny Lou's, a home and garden store with a tea bar. You could also consider planning your visit around one of Marshall's many events and festivals, such as Art on the Island at holiday time, or its legendary Mermaid Festival in the summer.
Adrenaline seekers should check out French Broad Adventure's Marshall Outpost, less than 5 miles from downtown Marshall, as a launching point for your whitewater, mountain biking, or canopy zip line adventure. The company offers trips for all experience levels with half-day biking tours, full- and half-day rafting tours, and a half-day zip line canopy tour.
How to get to Marshall and where to stay
You might not expect it from a town with fewer than 900 residents, but Marshall has two amazing lodging options right off of Main Street. The Historic Marshall Jail Hotel sits right on the French Broad River. The fully renovated building was a working jail from 1905 until 2012, and honors its history with original details featured in its four unique suites and two bunkrooms. Baileys Branch Suite used to be the old drunk tank! Those who don't stay here must at least come for a meal by the river at Zadie's, the hotel's restaurant and bar.
Perched above Main Street with gorgeous town and river views, Marshall House Inn's seven rooms blend historical charm with modern amenities. If you're looking for more space to spread out, consider a rental home like The Nest, a modern design lover's dream, just minutes from downtown Marshall. Looking for a rental in Marshall without hefty fees? Search for the perfect property using one of these budget alternatives to avoid Airbnb fees.
Kayaking to Marshall is fun, but you might want to take a car instead. Those flying into Asheville can rent a car at the airport for the 33-mile drive, which takes about 45 minutes. The drive takes you through Asheville, which is definitely worth a stop on your way there or back from your Marshall adventures.