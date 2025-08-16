North Carolina's Artistic Riverside Town Is A Tiny Hidden Gem Packed With Shopping, Scenic Views, And History

Editor's note: While Marshall continues to recover from Hurricane Helene, the town is welcoming visitors. Still, we recommend checking local reports to ensure individual businesses and events are operating as expected.

There's something special about this small mountain town — those who live there call it "Marshall Magic." If you go, you'll know. Tucked between the French Broad River and a cliffside dotted with homes, Marshall is a hidden gem just 20 miles north of Asheville, North Carolina. The natural beauty of the river and mountains, mixed with the incredible spirit and kindness of its residents, make Marshall a must for those looking to enjoy Appalachian culture minus the Asheville crowds.

On a walk down Marshall's Main Street, you'll find galleries, shops, and restaurants with local beer and live music. As a gateway to Pisgah National Forest, offering stunning Appalachian views without the crowds, Marshall presents endless ways to explore the Blue Ridge Mountains, with rafting, fishing, hiking, mountain biking, zip lining, and more.

Devastated by Hurricane Helene in the fall of 2024, this community of artists, farmers, makers, and more has shown its love for this precious town in a Herculean effort to rebuild and revive. Though it will take years to fully recover, the town of Marshall is officially open and ready for your visit.