South Of Istanbul Is Turkey's Hidden Walkable City Full Of Ottoman Heritage And Charming Bazaars

While Turkey's capital of Istanbul, and other cities like Ankara and Izmir, the tourist-friendly yet underrated destination on the Aegean coast, are rightly celebrated for their historical treasures, visitors often contend with high entrance fees, long queues, and relentless traffic. These are challenges that are somewhat inevitable in places like Istanbul, with its population of over 16 million. Yet, these major cities are not the only options for those seeking to explore a bygone era. South of Istanbul, a dazzling city perfect for your next beach vacation, lies Bursa, a city of arguably even greater historical significance, remarkable walkability, and a heritage that remains largely undiscovered by visitors from beyond the country's borders.

Turkey is so much more than just the all-inclusive resorts that dot its southern coast, such as Marmaris, an affordable Mediterranean vacation spot. Beyond the sunbeds and package holidays lie cities with an unparalleled history, culture, and natural beauty. Perhaps no better embodied than in Bursa. The city comes to life with the smells, colors, and bustling sounds of its bazaars, where centuries-old trading traditions thrive in its vibrant market stalls. Traditional family-run kitchens serving dishes that showcase their rich culinary heritage fill the streets' air with the aroma of grilled meats and fragrant spices. This all makes Bursa a phenomenal alternative destination when planning a trip to Turkey.