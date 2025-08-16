South Of Istanbul Is Turkey's Hidden Walkable City Full Of Ottoman Heritage And Charming Bazaars
While Turkey's capital of Istanbul, and other cities like Ankara and Izmir, the tourist-friendly yet underrated destination on the Aegean coast, are rightly celebrated for their historical treasures, visitors often contend with high entrance fees, long queues, and relentless traffic. These are challenges that are somewhat inevitable in places like Istanbul, with its population of over 16 million. Yet, these major cities are not the only options for those seeking to explore a bygone era. South of Istanbul, a dazzling city perfect for your next beach vacation, lies Bursa, a city of arguably even greater historical significance, remarkable walkability, and a heritage that remains largely undiscovered by visitors from beyond the country's borders.
Turkey is so much more than just the all-inclusive resorts that dot its southern coast, such as Marmaris, an affordable Mediterranean vacation spot. Beyond the sunbeds and package holidays lie cities with an unparalleled history, culture, and natural beauty. Perhaps no better embodied than in Bursa. The city comes to life with the smells, colors, and bustling sounds of its bazaars, where centuries-old trading traditions thrive in its vibrant market stalls. Traditional family-run kitchens serving dishes that showcase their rich culinary heritage fill the streets' air with the aroma of grilled meats and fragrant spices. This all makes Bursa a phenomenal alternative destination when planning a trip to Turkey.
Walk back centuries in just 45 minutes at Bursa
In under an hour on foot, visitors can trace the earliest chapters of the Ottoman Empire in what was its first capital. A perfect starting point is the Muradiye Complex, where a mosque, a madrasa, a hamam, and a dozen tombs, all completed in the early 15th century, reflect the city's royal heritage. From there, a gentle walk down Altıparmak Caddesi leads into the old town, where Koza Han awaits. This beautifully restored roadside inn and courtyard, once the bustling center of Bursa's silk trade, echoes its 500-year-old past as a hub for merchants on the ancient Silk Road.
A 5-minute walk from Koza Han brings visitors to the city's pièce de résistance: the Grand Mosque of Bursa. This impressive place of worship is renowned not only for its majestic design, crowned with 20 domes, but also for its significance to art historians as a prime example of early Seljuk-influenced Ottoman architecture. Depending on how many pauses you made to marvel at the city or to sample the local food along the way, it may be approaching sunset, making it the perfect moment to conclude the afternoon's historical journey. A final 10-minute stroll leads uphill to the Tophane Clock Tower, an ideal vantage point for admiring the grandeur of Bursa's ancient cityscape. Built as a firefighting tower, it stands next to the tomb of Sultan Osman Ghazi, the Ottoman Empire's founder.
A sweet taste of the past
A 2-minute walk away from the aforementioned Koza Han lies the Bursa Grand Bazaar, a maze of over 130 shops, whose roof offers much-needed relief from the blistering afternoon heat. Though its fabrics and textiles might take visitors back to another century, just about everything can be found in the city's main bazaar.
Those keen to try some of Bursa's local food should take a short walk from the end of the Salt Bazaar to Çömlekçiler Avenue, where one of the city's busiest and most colorful food markets is found. Here, passers-by will see stalls full of honeycomb, dried fruits, and all kinds of nuts. One treat that visitors shouldn't miss is Bursa's famous candied chestnuts, which can be bought in both the bazaars and local patisseries. Each autumn, people climb the foothills of Mount Uludağ to collect chestnuts. These are then boiled, peeled, and soaked in a sweet syrup to make the dessert.
For those wanting to see where these chestnuts come from and enjoy a slice of old-world charm, a visit through those foothills into the UNESCO World Heritage site of Cumalıkızık is a must. Just a 12-minute drive or a 2-to-3-hour walk for those who want to do the whole trip on foot, it is known as the best-preserved waqf village in Turkey, with an authentic Ottoman feel.