The Alaska Animal Far Deadlier Than A Grizzly Bear, And How To Avoid A (Possibly Fatal) Encounter

Moose are majestic animals that are often associated with Alaska. They are a common sight in The Last Frontier, including Anchorage, referred to as the most depressing city in America during winter. Numbering up to 200,000 across the state, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, they are colossal creatures that can trample and deliver powerful, killing blows. Contrary to popular belief, moose are far deadlier than grizzly bears. Per The New York Times, there are up to 10 moose attacks in Alaska annually, and it can even be hard to avoid them. However, if you do encounter a moose, there are ways to ensure this interaction is not fatal.

In May 2024, photographer Dale Chorman was fatally attacked by a cow (a female moose) in Homer. This occurred as he sought to take snapshots of the cow's newborn calves. Never get too close to a cow's offspring, even if they appear to be alone. As adorable as the calves are, be warned that a protective mother moose could pounce and kill you before you even have enough time to react. Always keep your distance and calmly retreat from them if you are in their vicinity. Take into account that moose sightings and attacks tend to increase during calving season, which typically transpires in spring.

Similarly, a woman, Barb Ashton, and her dog, Daisy, were charged by a cow at Anchorage's Kincaid Park in May 2025. The cow believed her calf was in danger (moose are particularly wary of dogs). Ashton broke her wrist but survived the ordeal; Daisy, however, did not. If a moose comes at you, flee as fast as you can and find shelter. Likewise, know when to run; if the moose has its ears pinned back, that's when you know you have to escape.