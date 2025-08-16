The Alaska Animal Far Deadlier Than A Grizzly Bear, And How To Avoid A (Possibly Fatal) Encounter
Moose are majestic animals that are often associated with Alaska. They are a common sight in The Last Frontier, including Anchorage, referred to as the most depressing city in America during winter. Numbering up to 200,000 across the state, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, they are colossal creatures that can trample and deliver powerful, killing blows. Contrary to popular belief, moose are far deadlier than grizzly bears. Per The New York Times, there are up to 10 moose attacks in Alaska annually, and it can even be hard to avoid them. However, if you do encounter a moose, there are ways to ensure this interaction is not fatal.
In May 2024, photographer Dale Chorman was fatally attacked by a cow (a female moose) in Homer. This occurred as he sought to take snapshots of the cow's newborn calves. Never get too close to a cow's offspring, even if they appear to be alone. As adorable as the calves are, be warned that a protective mother moose could pounce and kill you before you even have enough time to react. Always keep your distance and calmly retreat from them if you are in their vicinity. Take into account that moose sightings and attacks tend to increase during calving season, which typically transpires in spring.
Similarly, a woman, Barb Ashton, and her dog, Daisy, were charged by a cow at Anchorage's Kincaid Park in May 2025. The cow believed her calf was in danger (moose are particularly wary of dogs). Ashton broke her wrist but survived the ordeal; Daisy, however, did not. If a moose comes at you, flee as fast as you can and find shelter. Likewise, know when to run; if the moose has its ears pinned back, that's when you know you have to escape.
Moose are a highway hazard in Alaska
In Alaska, moose can be spotted at public parks, city streets, and, notoriously, on highways. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game estimates that there are 800 moose-related car accidents each year. They can come out of nowhere as you traverse the road — it happens so frequently that roadkill moose is often consumed in Alaska. However, moose-vehicle collisions can be deadly not only for the animal but also for humans. In August 2025, an unnamed driver, age 24, was killed when their vehicle collided with a moose. This fatality happened near Denali National Park and Preserve, one of the best national parks to spot wildlife.
According to a 2022 study, accidents involving cars and moose in Alaska are 2.4 to 5.7 times more likely to occur during the winter months. Moreover, 82% of collisions occur after evening. The animals tend to leave their dwellings to search for food and terrain that is less covered with snow. This, combined with the fact that the sun can set before 4 p.m. in the wintertime, is a disastrous combination for drivers and moose. However, as demonstrated by the incident in August 2025, there's always a possibility you'll face this animal on the road, regardless of the season.
Stay focused while driving in Alaska and reduce your speed after sunset. It's also worth mentioning that accidents involving moose are more prevalent in certain regions and cities. As such, drive cautiously when in the Kenai Peninsula, home to what must be Alaska's most breathtaking national park, Fairbanks, and Anchorage. Note that there will be moose crossing signs to warn you of their presence. Although Alaska tops the list, moose collisions can happen in other American states, including Washington and Maine, as well as in international destinations like Canada.