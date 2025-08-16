Rick Steves' All-Time Favorite Beer Garden Is Hidden Away In A Breathtaking Bavarian Monastery

The more you travel, the more your palate develops as you're exposed to different places' ways of preparing meals and preserving traditions. You start to compare and contrast how destinations measure up for culinary specialties. For example, even most Europeans would agree that Americans do breakfast the best, but for pastries, coffee, and beer, those best-of rankings typically fall to other countries. While travel expert Rick Steves recommends Bruges, Belgium, as the mecca for beer enthusiasts, his favorite beer garden of all time is in the southeastern region of Germany, Bavaria, and the birthplace of Oktoberfest. It's located within an active religious site, the Andechs Monastery, which was founded in 1455.

The Andechs beer garden is special both for its fine brews and its stunning setting. On his website, Steves wrote that the monastery's "Baroque interior — and its beer hall — both stirs the soul and stokes the appetite. The hearty meals come in medieval proportions." To some travelers, it might come as a surprise that a religious community's reputation comes from serving beer, but monasteries and beer have historically been a happy pair. Monks began brewing the beverage in northern Europe during the Middle Ages to both sell to travelers and provide nourishment during fasting periods.

Over time, these breweries could experiment with different processes and try out new ingredients, like adding hops. The brewery at the Andechs Monastery was part of its establishment, having been founded by Benedictines who likely already had knowledge of how to make beer. The monastery still uses medieval brewing techniques, like the multiple mashing process, which creates a unique malt aroma.