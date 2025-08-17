California's Wildly Underrated Purple Sand Beach Is Just Minutes From Giant Redwoods And Hiking Trails

It's been said that Big Sur's striking coastal cliffs rival those of Cinque Terre in Italy, and if you decide to stop at Pfeiffer Beach, you'll understand why. The vision of windswept cypress above, tide pools below, and migrating monarch butterflies betwixt (if you time it right) creates something of a surreal dreamscape. And while Pfeiffer's glistening purple sands are a wonder to witness at any hour or day of the year, a few specific conditions do create even more spectacular sightings.

For one thing, just as sediment on a regular beach becomes waterlogged when the tide goes out, making its sand banks squeaky and shining, Pfeiffer Beach tends to glow with richer hues after the rain or a stormy sea swell. Another unique feature of this coveted cove is the natural archway known as Keyhole Arch. Facing slightly southwest, it's subject to a particularly beautiful phenomenon from November to January when the setting sun shines directly through its opening, creating a heavenly golden light effect. Then there's the flocks of butterflies that linger in nearby trees around morning from October to January.

To visit Pfeiffer Beach at any of these times feels particularly magical. Just make sure you're prepared before you attempt a pilgrimage — the beach has no signage on Highway 1, so keep an eye out for Sycamore Canyon Road at Monterey County mile marker MON 45.64. Bring cash for the day-use lot (priced $15, as of this publication), where you can park from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Park services recommend arriving early on holiday weekends and during the summer since the lot is small and the road is too narrow to accommodate street parking.