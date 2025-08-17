One Of Colorado's Must-Visit Hikes Winds Through Rock Spines And Ridgelines With Rare Birds

You're probably familiar with the idea of seeking out stunning Colorado scenery on remote, rugged mountain trails, but if you're looking for another side of the Centennial State that's closer to civilization, head to the Devil's Backbone Open Space. Located just outside of Loveland, an underrated artsy town known as a gateway to the Rockies, this protected land offers more than 2,000 acres of remarkable natural landscape. Here, you can explore miles of hiking trails through Colorado grasslands. The real draw to this place, however, is the unusual rock formations. Hike the Devil's Backbone Trail to see jagged, spike-like rocks rising out of the land in a line, which look eerily similar to the spines on the back of a titanic monster.

The Devil's Backbone is actually an example of the far less intimidatingly named rock formation known as a hogback. While the landmark is only about 200 feet high, it was created by the same powerful tectonic movements as the peaks of Colorado's iconic Rocky Mountains that tower over it. You can see it, along with the popular Keyhole formation, where a massive, jagged hole in the stone creates an impressive natural frame for the view of the land beyond, while hiking around the Open Space. If you're a birder, keep your eyes peeled for yellow-breasted chats, rock and canyon wrens, and the vibrant Bullock's oriole. You might even see some prairie falcons and lazuli buntings if you're lucky.