Some Of Colorado's Most Stunning Scenery Is On This Rugged Mountain Trail To An Ice-Blue Alpine Lake

Colorado's vast, epic mountain landscape allows for numerous off-the-beaten-path hikes right next to popular outdoor attractions. For example, Zapata Falls is a secret waterfall right next to Great Sand Dunes National Park! Despite its popularity among backpackers and hikers, the Ice Lakes Trail is still a great example of a scenic route that flies under the radar compared to iconic Colorado sights. The trail cuts through the state's dramatic San Juan National Forest, within the rugged San Juan Mountains subrange of the southwestern Colorado's Rockies. The mineral-rich San Juan Mountains were once the site of excessive mining in the 19th and 20th centuries. But fortunately for hikers today, the range's enchanting Ice Lakes Trail remains an unsullied stretch of magical mountain wilderness.

The Ice Lakes Trail extends several miles through the San Juan National Forest's Ice Lakes Basin. Here, the diversity of the eco-regions resulting from elevation changes is on full display. At lower altitudes, the trail passes through beautiful forests of aspen and conifer trees. During the first half-mile, you'll also pass by a lovely mountain waterfall. However, as you ascend above the tree line, the serene mountain forests give way to striking alpine landscapes with once-in-a-lifetime views of the surrounding mountain peaks.

The trail's lower and upper ice lake basins are separated by a 400-foot granite wall. Despite their deceptive proximity to each other, the elevation difference creates two distinct ecosystems. The lower ice lake basin is famed for its incredible wildflower meadows (among the best in Colorado), while the upper basin features sparse alpine tundra and magnificent views of the surrounding mountain peaks. And of course, there's the gem-like ice lakes themselves, famed for their fabulous aqua-marine colors juxtaposed against the surrounding mountain wilderness!