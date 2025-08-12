A New Annual Pass Lets 4th Graders And Their Families Visit Hundreds Of US National Parks And Historic Sites For Free

If you happen to have a nature-loving fourth grader in your life, it's time to sign them up for the Every Kid Outdoors Pass. Every child enrolled in fourth grade (or any homeschooled 10-year-old) is entitled to a completely free pass that allows them to enter national parks and historic sites for free for the entire school year and summer before fifth grade. All fourth graders and their parents, guardians, or teachers need to do is go to the Every Kid Outdoors website, answer two questions about what they are most excited to do on their adventures using the pass (like go on a nature walk and see wild animals, time travel to see ancient rock art in the United States, or go swimming in the ocean) and then enter their zip code to get their unique park pass. Once you print it out, you can take the copy to national parks and historic sites and start exploring for free.

Best of all, kids can bring their family and friends, too. If park admission fees are too pricey for the rest of the family, that won't keep your fourth grader from getting to take advantage of their free pass. You don't need to wait for a day when you can get into U.S. national parks for free, because with a single Every Kid Outdoors Pass, up to three adults and as many kids and teens under 16 as you want can get in for free. Just be ready to pay any extra fees, like parking or camping fees — the pass only covers admission.