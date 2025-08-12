A New Annual Pass Lets 4th Graders And Their Families Visit Hundreds Of US National Parks And Historic Sites For Free
If you happen to have a nature-loving fourth grader in your life, it's time to sign them up for the Every Kid Outdoors Pass. Every child enrolled in fourth grade (or any homeschooled 10-year-old) is entitled to a completely free pass that allows them to enter national parks and historic sites for free for the entire school year and summer before fifth grade. All fourth graders and their parents, guardians, or teachers need to do is go to the Every Kid Outdoors website, answer two questions about what they are most excited to do on their adventures using the pass (like go on a nature walk and see wild animals, time travel to see ancient rock art in the United States, or go swimming in the ocean) and then enter their zip code to get their unique park pass. Once you print it out, you can take the copy to national parks and historic sites and start exploring for free.
Best of all, kids can bring their family and friends, too. If park admission fees are too pricey for the rest of the family, that won't keep your fourth grader from getting to take advantage of their free pass. You don't need to wait for a day when you can get into U.S. national parks for free, because with a single Every Kid Outdoors Pass, up to three adults and as many kids and teens under 16 as you want can get in for free. Just be ready to pay any extra fees, like parking or camping fees — the pass only covers admission.
Where can you visit with the Every Kid Outdoors Pass
The pass grants admission to almost all parks and historic sites managed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and, of course, the National Park Service. The only exceptions are those that are managed by another organization or private group. You can double-check that the place you want to visit is covered under the pass on the Every Kid Outdoors website, and use its resources to plan your trip, too.
There are a lot of different factors to consider when deciding where you should visit with your fourth grader. Check to see which locations are closest to your home. If you happen to have one nearby, you might be able to make one of the most beautiful protected lands in the country your regular weekend hangout. Alternatively, you might want to plan a trip based on their specific interests, like heading to a national wildlife refuge to seek out their favorite animals or planning a Corps lake getaway for a fun afternoon swimming. You can also check out some of the best National Parks in America for kids to make sure that your fourth grader gets the absolute most out of their free pass.