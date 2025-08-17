West Virginia's Under-The-Radar Mountain State Park Near Morgantown Is A Waterfall Hiking Haven With River Charm
To see surging river waterfalls flowing across sandstone landscapes, surrounded by rolling, wooded mountains, head to West Virginia's beautiful Valley Falls State Park. This park is less than an hour from the laidback, mountainous paradise of Morgantown. Fly into Morgantown Municipal Airport or Pittsburgh International Airport (which is less than two hours away from the park) and drive towards the falls. It's free to visit, has plenty of easy hiking trails to choose from, and is absolutely packed with stellar waterfall views. So if you're looking to explore West Virginia's wild mountains, Valley Falls State Park is one of the best places to start.
While the falls are probably the most exciting feature of this park, don't overlook the rest of the river, too. If you're an experienced kayaker, the rushing Tygart Valley River makes an excellent challenge, complete with thrilling drops. If you prefer to explore on land, there are trails that take you along its bank, with gorgeous river views all along the way.
Although today you wouldn't mistake this place for pure wilderness with its paved roads, wooden boardwalks, and clear signs directing you to the most interesting attractions, its appeal is still very much the natural landscape. But while this fascinating place might feel like a natural oasis today, it wasn't always a park. Less than 200 years ago, the area was a thriving mill town. After two disasters, a fire and a flood, the community was destroyed. In the 1960s, the area around the falls became protected land, and it slowly reverted to a more natural state.
Hike the trails at Valley Falls State Park
If you're on a lengthy road trip to see waterfalls and only have a short time to visit Valley Falls State Park before getting back on the road, plan to use the quick and easy Valley Falls Trail. This route takes most visitors less than 15 minutes and brings you to a scenic spot with plenty of bubbling water features. If you're looking for more of an adventure, there are several longer trails to choose from in the park. For example, you can follow the river and spend more time in the park with the Deer Trail Loop. Climbing over 300 feet and meandering for a few miles through the landscape, you can complete the entire route in an hour. It includes both hiking on forest trails and walking along the road into the park.
If you want to gain some elevation, try the Wild Turkey Trail. This route takes you to the highest point in the park. To see as much of the landscape as you can, you can also combine a few routes into one loop. A good option is to hike the steep Rocky Trail, the scenic Rhododendron Trail with views of the falls, and the Red Cardinal Trail for a relaxing walk back to the entrance of the park. Doing that will let you enjoy the park's best landscapes and get you back to your car in about two hours.