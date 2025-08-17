California's Once-Thriving Boomtown At The Base Of A Stunning Canyon Is An Abandoned Gem Near Los Angeles
California's Los Angeles County is so vast, you might not realize all the historic destinations there are to discover within its boundaries. Hidden near Six Flags Magic Mountain, one of the best amusement parks in the U.S., is Mentryville, a once-thriving boomtown in the Santa Clarita Valley. This abandoned gem is situated at the base of Pico Canyon. Known for its rich terrain, it's about 45 minutes outside of downtown Los Angeles. Mentryville boasts a fascinating past that dates back to the 1870s and starts with this community's namesake, Charles Alexander Mentry, a French immigrant and oil driller.
Mentry was working in Pico Canyon when he unearthed this natural resource (which was, in Los Angeles' early years, vital to its growth), at a site referred to as Pico No. 4. What followed was the establishment of Mentryville which became the home of laborers, including Mentry, who came to work in the oil industry. Needless to say, the town flourished, with Mentryville featuring a school, bakery, and more. But only a few decades after Pico No. 4's discovery, Mentryville's oil and population dwindled, marking the beginning of the end. By the 1960s, it was at risk of being razed. However, it had largely been deserted before this.
Fortunately for history buffs and outdoor enthusiasts, Mentryville was not entirely wiped off the map. Thanks to local efforts and Chevron, Pico Canyon's former owner, it eventually became a public attraction and part of Santa Clarita Woodlands Park. Now, you can take a journey back in time by visiting Mentryville.
What remains of Mentryville, California?
Mentryville has suffered some serious setbacks throughout its years as a ghost town. It has survived natural disasters, such as the devastating 1994 Northridge earthquake, and has persevered despite a lack in funding. All that to say that you should not miss out on exploring what little remains of this California State Historical Landmark, on a self-guided tour. Notably, visitors will encounter Charles Alexander Mentry's home, referred to as Pico Cottage. Dating back to the late 1800s, you can admire the stately abode, where Mentry, who died in 1900, lived out his final years. Its past grandeur is evident even in the present.
Some even believe that it's haunted, spawning paranormal investigations. "Ghost Adventures" even featured the 13-room property and the rest of Mentryville in episode 5 of season 26. Another fun fact? The "Big House," as it's nicknamed, was used as a private residence until the 1990s. Additionally, you'll come across a barn from the 1890s, as well as a structure constructed as part of the set of the 1990 film, "Return to Green Acres," (Mentryville found a second life as a shooting location), among others.
While it's unclear if guests are permitted to step inside these buildings, it's important to treat them with care nonetheless; keep in mind that they are not in the best condition. Take note that there are markers that provide further information about these structures and Mentryville's boom years. However, you might want to consider wearing shoes you don't mind getting dirty; much of the park is composed of dirt roads.
What you should know before visiting Mentryville, California
Come prepared to take on the trail that leads you from Mentryville to Pico No. 4. Don't fret; it's not as daunting as it may sound. One individual on AllTrails explained, "It's a nice quiet hike with a good bit of incline to get the heart pumping." Plus, the path is paved and it should take under an hour to reach Pico No. 4. How will you know you've arrived? There is a marker commemorating this monumental site. Nevertheless, the trail does continue on, taking you deeper into Pico Canyon if you choose.
Mentryville is located in what is now present-day Stevenson Ranch. The weather in this area is toasty year-round and the dog and bike-friendly trail does not offer much shade (although, there's plenty of stunning scenery along the way). Thus, make sure to lather on sunscreen before the trek. Mentryville is open daily and is conveniently only a few miles away from Interstate 5 (I-5). Paid parking is offered and reviews on Google say that there are portable toilets.
Consider packing a lunch; picnic tables are available as well. Or, you could grab food nearby to enjoy onsite. There's an In-N-Out Burger, a California classic and The Sandwich Spot, rated 4.3 stars on Yelp, just a few minutes away from Mentryville. If you're not well acquainted with the Santa Clarita Valley, there are other places in this region worth your time like Agua Dulce, a town blending sci-fi and western film fame with vineyard charm and Santa Clarita, a city presenting a dose of Hollywood magic without the chaotic crowds of L.A.