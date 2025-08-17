California's Once-Thriving Boomtown At The Base Of A Stunning Canyon Is An Abandoned Gem Near Los Angeles

California's Los Angeles County is so vast, you might not realize all the historic destinations there are to discover within its boundaries. Hidden near Six Flags Magic Mountain, one of the best amusement parks in the U.S., is Mentryville, a once-thriving boomtown in the Santa Clarita Valley. This abandoned gem is situated at the base of Pico Canyon. Known for its rich terrain, it's about 45 minutes outside of downtown Los Angeles. Mentryville boasts a fascinating past that dates back to the 1870s and starts with this community's namesake, Charles Alexander Mentry, a French immigrant and oil driller.

Mentry was working in Pico Canyon when he unearthed this natural resource (which was, in Los Angeles' early years, vital to its growth), at a site referred to as Pico No. 4. What followed was the establishment of Mentryville which became the home of laborers, including Mentry, who came to work in the oil industry. Needless to say, the town flourished, with Mentryville featuring a school, bakery, and more. But only a few decades after Pico No. 4's discovery, Mentryville's oil and population dwindled, marking the beginning of the end. By the 1960s, it was at risk of being razed. However, it had largely been deserted before this.

Fortunately for history buffs and outdoor enthusiasts, Mentryville was not entirely wiped off the map. Thanks to local efforts and Chevron, Pico Canyon's former owner, it eventually became a public attraction and part of Santa Clarita Woodlands Park. Now, you can take a journey back in time by visiting Mentryville.