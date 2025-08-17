New York's Giant And Wildly Charming Real-Life Castle Overlooking Lake George Offers A Total Fairytale Stay
Can we agree that New York is one of the best cities in the world? It's an incredible place to live and visit to take in the energy of the Big Apple. But in stark contrast to the city's hectic pace, however, the rest of New York offers its own kind of magic, from the Finger Lakes, a wine and culinary region worth visiting, to the charming small towns that give the state its character. About four hours from the heart of New York City is the hamlet of Bolton Landing which is home to a magical wonder that feels like stepping into another world: Highlands Castle.
Highlands Castle overlooks Lake George, known as the "Queen of the American Lakes," and is the stuff of storybook dreams. In 1978, John A. Lavender II promised his 3-year-old son he would build him a castle. The process was slow and steady, but he kept his promise. The result was a series of three castles built with thousands of tons of granite. Constructed stone by stone with sweeping views of Lake George, this architectural marvel blends medieval romance with modern comfort — and invites guests to live their very own fairytale. Upon arrival, visitors are greeted by iron gates and life-sized iron statues. The peaceful, upscale atmosphere makes this spot an ideal escape for couples, solo travelers seeking peace and quiet, or even as a backdrop for a family celebration. Whatever the case, the stunning views and beautifully designed spaces are the kind of place where memories are made — and sure to be relived through the countless photos you'll inevitably snap.
Suites at the Highlands Castle
If the idea of staying in a castle feels a bit overwhelming, the options and logistics for Highlands Castle are surprisingly straightforward. Guests can book directly through the property's website or even reserve their preferred lodging option on platforms like Booking.com. The only challenge, really, might be determining the best fit for yourself or those of your guests.
The Castle Cottage comfortably sleeps up to six and features two rooms with queen-size beds, an eat-in kitchen, a living room, and lake views from the private terrace. The Castle Gatehouse, also on the property, has three bedrooms and two full baths. While it doesn't have a direct lake view, it does include a fully equipped kitchen with essentials like pots, pans, utensils, and a coffee maker. For a smaller — but still grand — experience, consider the Royal Bedroom within the castle itself. It's an ideal option for a romantic getaway for two. The reservation includes access to the Great Hall, the castle's central area, which features couches, vaulted ceilings, 21 windows with views of Lake George, and Gothic-style furniture. The suite also includes a luxe copper bathtub to complete the relaxing and romantic vibe.
Rates at Highlands Castle vary by season. For instance, stays in the Castle Cottage start at $895 per night from November through April. The Castle Gatehouse has a standard rate of $1,145 per night from May through October. Luckily, the property offers extended stay discounts depending on the season and length of stay. Additionally, guests can rent indoor or outdoor spaces for one-hour photo shoots. For larger gatherings, the family rental option accommodates up to 30 people for four-hour events.
Planning your trip to Highlands Castle
As expected, a space this unique comes with a few necessary rules. A deposit is required to secure the reservation, and the property is not suitable for parties, DJs, or loud music. Quiet hours are observed between 9 p.m. and 9 a.m., and though the owners have a resident dog on the premises, there's a strict no-pet policy. Visitors heading to Highlands Castle will find that the journey is just as scenic as the destination. The quaint village of Bolton Landing in New York is, as mentioned, about a four-hour drive from Manhattan and closer to five hours from Boston. For those flying in, Albany International Airport is just over an hour away. Guests driving or renting a car are encouraged to use a vehicle with four-wheel drive and snow tires during the winter months.
Though it might be tempting to lounge the day away in the castle (no one would blame you!), take the time to explore the Lake George area. And while two of the castles have full kitchens, local dining is just a few minutes away by car. Grab some grub to go and enjoy it on your terrace for a quiet meal with a view, or opt for a leisurely lunch or dinner nearby. Seafood and steakhouse restaurant, Beyond the Sea, serves dishes ranging from lightly breaded calamari to sea bass and filet mignon. Bolton Landing Brewing Company, a family-owned brewery, offers a year-round taproom with patio seating. There's also no shortage of boat rentals and shopping along Main Street. And while Lake George is already considered one of the best places to see fall foliage in the U.S., there's really no wrong time to visit the region.