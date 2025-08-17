New York's Giant And Wildly Charming Real-Life Castle Overlooking Lake George Offers A Total Fairytale Stay

Can we agree that New York is one of the best cities in the world? It's an incredible place to live and visit to take in the energy of the Big Apple. But in stark contrast to the city's hectic pace, however, the rest of New York offers its own kind of magic, from the Finger Lakes, a wine and culinary region worth visiting, to the charming small towns that give the state its character. About four hours from the heart of New York City is the hamlet of Bolton Landing which is home to a magical wonder that feels like stepping into another world: Highlands Castle.

Highlands Castle overlooks Lake George, known as the "Queen of the American Lakes," and is the stuff of storybook dreams. In 1978, John A. Lavender II promised his 3-year-old son he would build him a castle. The process was slow and steady, but he kept his promise. The result was a series of three castles built with thousands of tons of granite. Constructed stone by stone with sweeping views of Lake George, this architectural marvel blends medieval romance with modern comfort — and invites guests to live their very own fairytale. Upon arrival, visitors are greeted by iron gates and life-sized iron statues. The peaceful, upscale atmosphere makes this spot an ideal escape for couples, solo travelers seeking peace and quiet, or even as a backdrop for a family celebration. Whatever the case, the stunning views and beautifully designed spaces are the kind of place where memories are made — and sure to be relived through the countless photos you'll inevitably snap.