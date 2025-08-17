Why Tourists Should Avoid Hovering Over Public Toilets When Traveling

There is another issue that can come from hovering over the toilet, which is that your body gets used to not emptying the bladder fully due to tightened muscles. That can lead to stress incontinence, which may cause you to leak urine when you cough, sneeze, or exercise. All of this may lead you to wonder how to avoid germs while traveling. We all have to go sometimes, and it makes sense that you'd want to avoid touching the seat in any way. In fact, you may not even find toilet seats on public toilets in Italy, because people were standing on the seats and breaking them (also to avoid germs).

However, there are things you can do. First, remember that when you sit, it's your legs and rear end that should be touching the seat, not any sensitive areas. You can bring anti-bacterial wipes for any body parts that do come in contact with the seat. In the case where there is no seat in the first place, you can brace yourself on the wall or even face the other way and brace your arms on the back. It's not ideal, but it may allow you to relax the pelvic muscles more.

However, a much easier way to handle this is to bring either a pack of tissues or travel seat covers, like Relyo Toilet Seat Covers that come in a 50-pack on Amazon. You can throw them in your backpack or purse. They're great for planes, public bathrooms, and camping while traveling, or simply the public restrooms we encounter in places like the mall or restaurants. Of course, many public restrooms already have seat covers that you can use.