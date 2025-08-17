This Wholesome Wisconsin City Is A Hidden Gem Offering Speedway Thrills And Peaceful Days On The Golf Course
In the busyness of life, it's nice to have a yin and yang with each passing day. A balance of thrill-seeking, adrenaline-fueled activities and calmer moments of peacefulness and serenity can create great days and memories in their own way. In the small city of New Richmond, Wisconsin, life in the fast lane and serenity amidst nature pair well together. New Richmond is not only home to a speedway with NASCAR-grade racing for adrenaline junkies, it's also a golfer's destination that embraces the area's natural landscape with a unique set of challenges.
New Richmond sits in the northwestern corner of Wisconsin, just under an hour's drive from the Twin Cities of St. Paul and Minneapolis, where America's largest mall offers a variety of unique attractions. With its proximity to the city, New Richmond is home to about 10,000 residents (via U.S. Census Bureau) and has a rural feel that's worlds away. Still, there are opportunities for visitors to have their stay be as fast-paced or as slowed down as they please. In an area filled with rolling hills and waterways, and not far from the St. Croix River, New Richmond is a slice of the Upper Midwest worth exploring.
New Richmond's iconic Speedway is full of heart-pumping thrills for race fans
The nostalgia of small-town speedways is on full display in New Richmond at the Cedar Lake Speedway, which has been operational since 1957. What started out as a clay oval for its first races has now transformed into an upgraded facility that's now one of the nation's leading short-track facilities for racing of all kinds. The weekly Saturday night racing program is a popular attraction for both rider entrants and spectators, featuring everything from stock cars to sprint cars and modified classics. The track also hosts dirt late model events like the Masters and the USA Nationals in August, where race fans rave about the track's hospitality. Visitors can buy single-day tickets, or weekend passes, which include options for camping on the Cedar Lake grounds.
Saturday night racing at Cedar Lake typically begins at 6 p.m., with a rotating schedule of races. General Admission is $30 for adults and $15 for kids aged 6 to 16. For an additional $40, you can get a pit pass to get closer to the action. Beyond the Saturday night thrills outside, the indoor arena is a sight of its own. Here, Cedar Lake hosts kart racing and motorcycle races from April through October, with a packed schedule of events. Adventurous riders motocross on the dirt course from November through March for a $50 admission fee, and it's $10 to watch the thrill-seeking chaos. The indoor facility's concession stand is a fan favorite, offering burgers, pizza, and snacks to keep everyone fueled throughout race days.
Unwind in nature with a round of golf at one of Wisconsin's best public facilities
Once you've experienced the thrills and high-octane volume at Cedar Lake Speedway, it's natural to want a come-down activity. The calm and serenity of a golf course offer a peaceful change of pace, and in New Richmond there's championship golf just 10 minutes from the speedway. New Richmond Golf Club, a community pillar, opened more than a century ago in 1923. The 27 holes on property are widely regarded as one of Wisconsin's premier public golf facilities and a classic test for golfers of all skills. The course winds alonf the Willow River on the front nine, while pines and colorful trees deliver fall foliage vibes akin to what you might see on fall foliage tours across New England. The par-72 course is open to the public, with tee times starting at $38 to $64 for 18 holes, bookable through its website.
The complementary nine-hole Links Course offers a contrasting set of challenges and a different vibe to the Old Course altogether. This par-36 layout is a reversible course that pays homage to classic links golf tests like St. Andrews or one of the Scottish Highland's best golf courses. Here, you'll find bunkering and a breeze that resembles what you might find across the pond. Players often praise the course conditions on both layouts, and well-placed flower beds add to the setting's beauty. There's also a practice facility allowing players to practice any shot imaginable, from drives to short games. After your round, the clubhouse serves up mix of pub favorites, pizzas,and sandwiches, as well as Wisconsin cheese curds and Bavarian Pretzels, perfect for a 19t- hole experience to cap a day in New Richmond.