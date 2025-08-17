This Wholesome Wisconsin City Is A Hidden Gem Offering Speedway Thrills And Peaceful Days On The Golf Course

In the busyness of life, it's nice to have a yin and yang with each passing day. A balance of thrill-seeking, adrenaline-fueled activities and calmer moments of peacefulness and serenity can create great days and memories in their own way. In the small city of New Richmond, Wisconsin, life in the fast lane and serenity amidst nature pair well together. New Richmond is not only home to a speedway with NASCAR-grade racing for adrenaline junkies, it's also a golfer's destination that embraces the area's natural landscape with a unique set of challenges.

New Richmond sits in the northwestern corner of Wisconsin, just under an hour's drive from the Twin Cities of St. Paul and Minneapolis, where America's largest mall offers a variety of unique attractions. With its proximity to the city, New Richmond is home to about 10,000 residents (via U.S. Census Bureau) and has a rural feel that's worlds away. Still, there are opportunities for visitors to have their stay be as fast-paced or as slowed down as they please. In an area filled with rolling hills and waterways, and not far from the St. Croix River, New Richmond is a slice of the Upper Midwest worth exploring.