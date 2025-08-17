Why Tourists Should Avoid Using Airport Self-Service Kiosks

From the dirtiest surfaces in a hotel room to the dirtiest spots on an airplane, there are plenty of disgusting places travelers frequent where germs like to gather. Airports are especially prominent hubs for all types of bacteria, fungus, and viruses, particularly busy ports that see lots of international traffic — who knows what foreign organisms have been spread across public surfaces. That's why you should probably make every effort you can to avoid any spots you don't need to touch. That includes your airline's self-service kiosks at the check-in counter.

While kiosks offer speed, they're the most germ-ridden surfaces in all the airport, according to a limited study conducted by InsuranceQuotes. Its report found that self check-in kiosks had the largest collection of potentially harmful bacteria, a whopping 253,857 colony-forming units (CFUs) per screen on average. One screen carried over 1 million CFUs during the busy holiday rush. And while the study clarifies that some of these micro-organisms were harmless probiotic or yeast strains, more than half of them were pathogenic. Specifically, 53% of the germs found at the check-in kiosks were gram-positive cocci, "organisms that can create an infection consisting of, containing, or discharging pus," according to the study.

Try stacking those numbers against the average household toilet seat and kitchen sink, which harbor only 172 CFUs and 21,000 CFUs, respectively. Even though kiosk screens may be cleaned multiple times a day, the traffic across them makes them hotspots for species your home has never even seen. Thankfully, many airlines today include hand sanitizer pumps near their kiosk stations — so you may want to start making it a habit to hit one after you've checked in. Otherwise, just bypass these altogether where possible by using mobile check-in.