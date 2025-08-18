Wisconsin's Overlooked Waterfront Village Offers Canyon Trails, Hidden Antiques, And Dramatic Views

For an experience unlike anything you've likely done before, head to nearby Lost Canyon's sandstone and rock cliffs by horse-drawn carriage. Lost Canyon is a nearly 20,000-year-old gorge cut out by melting glaciers that today represents one of the longest and deepest land canyons in Wisconsin. Exploring the area with Lost Canyon Tours, a family-owned and operated business that has escorted visitors through the canyon since the 1950s, is the best way to discover its beauty.

From April to October, Lost Canyon Tours offers half-hour excursions of the natural scenery, which start from the lake's south shore. Note that if you're a group of 20 or more, you can look into getting a group rate. If you have a taste for adventure (and don't struggle with claustrophobia), you'll get a thrill out of this unusual tour, where glacial waters have carved the surrounding rock into various animal-like shapes, including elephants, alligators, and even a bald eagle.

But visitors who prefer their exploring to take place in wide-open spaces can also opt for an exhilarating turn on the Wilderness Canyon Zip Line Canopy Tour, whose office is located a three-minute drive from Lake Delton. Or, if you'd rather be on your own two feet, take a hike along Bluff-Canyon Trail, a relatively easy, two-mile loop that affords views of the canyon's sandstone rocks.