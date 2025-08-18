Wisconsin's Overlooked Waterfront Village Offers Canyon Trails, Hidden Antiques, And Dramatic Views
Wisconsin might be most famous for its cheese, but the 30th state is notable for many other things, too: cranberries, a long history of beer brewing, and its status as the home of Harley-Davidson. But above all, Wisconsin is rich with natural wonders. From the secret slot canyon of Witches Gulch to myriad incredible lakes and rivers that make for the perfect Midwest summer vacation, you're spoiled for choice when it comes to outdoorsy destinations. Lake Delton, however, is an underrated gem among them.
This delightful waterfront village bills itself as the place "where America comes to stay and play," and true to this slogan, it's a charming and entertaining vacation spot with canyon trails, antique finds, and epic natural views. Lake Delton is located in the Wisconsin Dells area and is situated on the scenic Wisconsin River in the southwest of the state. Just an hour's drive north of Madison, the state's capital, and under two hours from Milwaukee, Lake Delton makes a great option for a weekend getaway or a longer holiday.
Lake Delton's stunning canyon and natural beauty
For an experience unlike anything you've likely done before, head to nearby Lost Canyon's sandstone and rock cliffs by horse-drawn carriage. Lost Canyon is a nearly 20,000-year-old gorge cut out by melting glaciers that today represents one of the longest and deepest land canyons in Wisconsin. Exploring the area with Lost Canyon Tours, a family-owned and operated business that has escorted visitors through the canyon since the 1950s, is the best way to discover its beauty.
From April to October, Lost Canyon Tours offers half-hour excursions of the natural scenery, which start from the lake's south shore. Note that if you're a group of 20 or more, you can look into getting a group rate. If you have a taste for adventure (and don't struggle with claustrophobia), you'll get a thrill out of this unusual tour, where glacial waters have carved the surrounding rock into various animal-like shapes, including elephants, alligators, and even a bald eagle.
But visitors who prefer their exploring to take place in wide-open spaces can also opt for an exhilarating turn on the Wilderness Canyon Zip Line Canopy Tour, whose office is located a three-minute drive from Lake Delton. Or, if you'd rather be on your own two feet, take a hike along Bluff-Canyon Trail, a relatively easy, two-mile loop that affords views of the canyon's sandstone rocks.
Shopping and taking in the views at Lake Delton
Lake Delton has lots to offer, both in terms of vintage treasures and postcard-worthy views. For the former, check out Weathered Barn Antiques, which boasts over 4,000 square feet of old-timey farm finds (1,000 of which is dedicated to vintage jewelry). They've also got furniture, tools, and more, so come with an open mind and plenty of time on your hands to peruse the wares.
For accommodations with a view of the titular lake in the village as well as the Wisconsin River, book a stay at Cliffside Resort and Suites, which has both indoor and outdoor pools, a game room, and even a sauna, among other amenities. Or you can opt for Lake Delton Waterfront Villas, which likewise has spectacular lake views.
For a truly unique and memorable way to experience Lake Delton's vistas, you can book Seth Peterson Cottage, a Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home at the top of an overlook and the famed architect's final Wisconsin project. And if you're looking for more fun, you're in luck: The water park capital of the world is right at your doorstep.