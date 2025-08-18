Rick Steves Has One Easy But Essential Tip For Vegetarians Who Are Traveling To Europe

Traveling as a vegetarian can present some challenges. You're not in your kitchen, able to control the ingredients in your food. You may not speak the local language well enough to ask about specific dietary needs. You might even worry you won't get enough to eat and decide not to go at all. However, travel pro Rick Steves has one piece of advice that can change your entire vacation: Research restaurants with vegetarian options before you go, so you know there will be something you can eat.

On his website, Steves writes, "For a good meal, seek out a vegetarian restaurant (most big cities have a few; use sites/apps like HappyCow for listings and reviews)." The site is a great resource, with over 200,000 listings all over the world. The home page features a list of themost popular vegetarian and vegan restaurants around the globe, as well as an app you can use while traveling. It's also worth asking fellow vegetarians and vegans for their recommendations, then checking online to make sure the current menu still works for your needs.

Steves also suggests checking guidebooks, which often include at least one vegetarian restaurant. He notes that cities with a strong health-food culture may be better choices for travelers. In addition, you can look at some of the countries that are great conflict-free options for vegans and carnivores traveling together, like Germany or the United Kingdom. You could even plan a trip around vegetarian and vegan-specific destinations, such as the world's oldest vegetarian restaurant, Haus Hiltl, in Zurich, Switzerland.