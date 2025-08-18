Hidden In A Lakeside Minnesota Park Are Ancient Burial Mounds That May Be Older Than The Great Pyramids
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there's more to see here than just the state's many bodies of water. Located close to Lake Mille Lacs, the second-largest inland lake in Minnesota, is a state park that offers exceptional archaeological sites and ancient history: Mille Lacs Kathio State Park. It's about a 40-minute drive from the city of Brainerd, in the heart of Minnesota's lake country.
There are at least 19 archaeological sites in Mille Lacs Kathio, including mounds that date from 3000 B.C. to A.D. 1750; the sites point to 9,000 years of human interaction with this region. If the mounds do date back that far, that would mean they are older than the Great Pyramids, which were constructed in Egypt between 2575 and 2465 B.C.
You can learn all about Native American culture here. The park is the homeland of the Mdewakanton Dakota and of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. As the Ojibwe arrived in the area in the 1700s, the mounds here were likely built by the ancestors of the Dakota people. Visitors can see the mounds and the park's other archaeological sites — including Petaga Point, where researchers discovered 3,500-year-old copper spear points — on the 1-mile Landmark Trail, a flat gravel loop in the park. But be aware of wildlife here, as visitors have reported black bear sightings and an abundance of ticks.
Planning your trip to Mille Lacs Kathio State Park
Besides discovering the area's ancient history, there are plenty of other things to do in Mille Lacs Kathio State Park. Explore over 30 miles of hiking trails, plus 7 miles of snowshoeing, 20 miles of skiing, and nearly 30 miles of horseback riding trails. You can't miss a visit to the 100-foot fire tower, which has superb views of the surrounding area — come in fall for a brilliant autumnal display as the leaves change color.
It's best to have your own vehicle for a visit to Mille Lacs Kathio. The park is located between Onamia and Vineland, on the southwestern edge of Lake Mille Lacs. The closest airport is Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport, but Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP), widely recognized as North America's best, is the most convenient major hub and has far better flight options. Once you've flown in, you can reach the state park via a two-hour drive from MSP.
If you're wondering where to stay, the park has 71 campsites, 19 of which are within walking distance of flush toilets and shower facilities (with the majority of the rest being rustic sites with access to vault toilets). In addition, the park features campsites for large groups and even those traveling with horses. Cabins are also available to rent, and visitors can reserve them on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website.