Hidden In A Lakeside Minnesota Park Are Ancient Burial Mounds That May Be Older Than The Great Pyramids

Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there's more to see here than just the state's many bodies of water. Located close to Lake Mille Lacs, the second-largest inland lake in Minnesota, is a state park that offers exceptional archaeological sites and ancient history: Mille Lacs Kathio State Park. It's about a 40-minute drive from the city of Brainerd, in the heart of Minnesota's lake country.

There are at least 19 archaeological sites in Mille Lacs Kathio, including mounds that date from 3000 B.C. to A.D. 1750; the sites point to 9,000 years of human interaction with this region. If the mounds do date back that far, that would mean they are older than the Great Pyramids, which were constructed in Egypt between 2575 and 2465 B.C.

You can learn all about Native American culture here. The park is the homeland of the Mdewakanton Dakota and of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. As the Ojibwe arrived in the area in the 1700s, the mounds here were likely built by the ancestors of the Dakota people. Visitors can see the mounds and the park's other archaeological sites — including Petaga Point, where researchers discovered 3,500-year-old copper spear points — on the 1-mile Landmark Trail, a flat gravel loop in the park. But be aware of wildlife here, as visitors have reported black bear sightings and an abundance of ticks.