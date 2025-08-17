Tucked Along The Appalachian Foothills Is A Kentucky Town Full Of Small-Town Charm, Trails, And River Adventures
Pikeville, Kentucky, calls itself the City That Moves Mountains, a reference to the 14-year Pikeville Cut-Through Project, where the city moved 18 million cubic yards of terrain to alleviate flooding. The eastern Kentucky city is more than just the public works project responsible for its nickname. Nestled along the Appalachian foothills, the city offers mountain views, hiking trails, river adventures, and more. With frequent community events, new small businesses popping up in town, and quaint cafés like Faith Life Market, Pikeville has that classic small-town charm.
The closest cities to Pikeville with major airports are, unfortunately, a ways away. Nearly the same distance in a westerly direction, Hebron and Louisville sit about 200 miles from Pikesville. Since there are no public transit options between the cities and Pikeville, renting a car would be best for travelers who want to explore the area. Those driving from Louisville should be sure to stop by Shelbyville, a bustling city that's a "perfect Kentucky getaway" and is in the same direction as Pikeville. For lodging in Pikeville, visitors can stay at the Landmark Hotel for a more budget-friendly option, or the Hampton Inn Pikeville for a more expensive stay.
Explore outdoor adventures in Pikeville
Visitors to Pikeville can enjoy river adventures that immerse them in nature, particularly on the Levisa Fork tributary, which runs through Pikeville. Travelers can kayak down Levisa Fork from May to October and enjoy the fruitful fishing opportunities the river offers. The gentleness of the river is great for those new to kayaking, and exploring the Hatfield McCoy River Trail is the top-rated outdoor activity in Pikeville on Tripadvisor. Those who want to stay dry but still enjoy a waterfront view can also drive down Thompson Road, which offers great views of the fork as well as the surrounding trees and mountains.
Hikers and bikers can enjoy a variety of trails at Bob Amos Park, each with varying levels of difficulty and distance. Beginners can start out on the Wellness Trail, a simple 1.4-mile out-and-back trek, while those looking for a challenge can embark on the Real McCoy Trail, a more strenuous 4.7-mile loop that has steep areas. Those interested in hiking through more of Kentucky should visit Kingdom Come State Park, an underrated hiking haven with sweeping views just over an hour southwest of Pikeville. For those who prefer exploring on horseback, Pikeville has a 3-mile scenic riding trail and horses trained for riders of different skill levels.
Enjoy community events and venues in Pikeville
One big community event in Pikeville is the Hillbilly Days Festival. The festival has been in operation since 1997 and welcomes the community with vendors, amusement rides, and a parade, all to raise money for the Shriners' Children's Hospital. In addition to the festival, visitors can experience Pikeville's small-town charm in places like the Appalachian Center for the Arts, which brings the community together through live performances and arts education.
There's also the Big Sandy Heritage Museum, where visitors can learn about the local history, from Native American artifacts to Civil War pieces and exhibits about industrialization. The museum also has artifacts from the storied Hatfield-McCoy feud, a generations-long conflict between two 19th-century families. Travelers can learn more about Kentucky history in Danville, a charming city with quaint shops and historic experiences about 1.5 miles northeast.