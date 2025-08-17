Tucked Along The Appalachian Foothills Is A Kentucky Town Full Of Small-Town Charm, Trails, And River Adventures

Pikeville, Kentucky, calls itself the City That Moves Mountains, a reference to the 14-year Pikeville Cut-Through Project, where the city moved 18 million cubic yards of terrain to alleviate flooding. The eastern Kentucky city is more than just the public works project responsible for its nickname. Nestled along the Appalachian foothills, the city offers mountain views, hiking trails, river adventures, and more. With frequent community events, new small businesses popping up in town, and quaint cafés like Faith Life Market, Pikeville has that classic small-town charm.

The closest cities to Pikeville with major airports are, unfortunately, a ways away. Nearly the same distance in a westerly direction, Hebron and Louisville sit about 200 miles from Pikesville. Since there are no public transit options between the cities and Pikeville, renting a car would be best for travelers who want to explore the area. Those driving from Louisville should be sure to stop by Shelbyville, a bustling city that's a "perfect Kentucky getaway" and is in the same direction as Pikeville. For lodging in Pikeville, visitors can stay at the Landmark Hotel for a more budget-friendly option, or the Hampton Inn Pikeville for a more expensive stay.