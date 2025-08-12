What Travelers Need To Know About New York's Deadly Outbreak Of Legionnaires' Disease

Sometimes, disease outbreaks derail travel plans and present growing health risks in dream vacation destinations. If you're planning a trip to New York City, it's important to be aware of the recent outbreak of Legionnaires' disease. As of August 11, 2025, the outbreak (officially classed as a cluster by NYC Health) has killed three people and sickened 90. However, it appears to be contained within Central Harlem, only affecting five ZIP codes within the neighborhood.

The cluster appears to have originated from 11 cooling towers in the area, infecting the first person on July 25. NYC Health has already remedied the affected towers and stated that none of the city's plumbing has been impacted. This means it's safe to drink water, shower, and use air conditioning. While the cluster seems to be relatively contained, there are no guarantees right now. "Anyone in these ZIP codes with flu-like symptoms should contact a health care provider as soon as possible," said Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Michelle Morse in an official statement from NYC Health.

If you're traveling to the city, you should also keep in mind that Legionnaires' disease cannot be contracted from another person. It's usually caught by breathing in contaminated water vapor, as has been the case with the cooling towers that expel evaporated water into the air. If you catch it, you may experience symptoms like aching muscles, fever, chest pains, chills, headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or mucus-heavy coughing. These symptoms can sometimes take up to 14 days to kick in and are usually easily treated with antibiotics. However, some people face greater risks, including death, such as smokers, those older than 50, cancer patients, and diabetics.