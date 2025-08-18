Maine's Unique, Serene Island With Natural Art Pieces Is A Quiet Paradise To Hike And Kayak Near The Coast

Out of Maine's thousands of coastal islands, the remotest ones are often the most fascinating. They also tend to offer some of the best destinations for viewing Maine wildlife. While Swan's Island, the state's quiet outdoor paradise of renowned beaches and recreation, gets plenty of attention from visitors, there's a more serene and little-known spot just across from it in Jericho Bay. Accessible only by dinghy, canoe, or kayak, Buckle Island is a truly under-the-radar gem where, if you're willing to make the journey across the harbor, you can find some surprising art pieces camouflaged in its spruce-filled wilderness.

Over the years, Buckle Island has become an improvised outdoor art gallery, with visitors often leaving behind eco-friendly creations made from mushrooms, sticks, seashells, moss, and more. One installation left by past visitors has become emblematic of the island's natural artworks: a green door, wedged between two trees that creates an unofficial threshold between the shadowy forest path and a light-filled clearing.

A few walking trails weave through the island, and, at only 700 feet across at its smallest point, it's easy to walk across the entire thing in a short amount of time. Look for aspen, birch, and spruce trees along the trails or eider ducks, one of Buckle's common wildlife sightings, along its shores. There's also a small beach, spots for picnicking, and wonderful sea kayaking opportunities around the harbor.