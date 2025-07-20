Maine's Secret Island Near Acadia Is A Quiet Outdoor Paradise With Renowned Beaches, Recreation, And Lots Of Wildlife
Just off the coast of Maine near Mount Desert Island lies a hidden gem known for its rugged natural beauty. Swan's Island is a seaside paradise that offers a picturesque coastal experience. Visitors are drawn to the island's pristine beaches, scenic hiking trails, and peaceful atmosphere.
Maine's coast hosts many picturesque destinations, and Swan's Island is one of the least-touristed, seemingly overshadowed by Acadia National Park and Bar Harbor. A few hundred people seem to have discovered the island's charms, though — the 7,000-acre island houses around 350 year-round residents but sees a population increase in the summer months to over 1,000 people. Visitors can relax and enjoy the laid-back island lifestyle, or they can explore the maritime museum, historic lighthouse, and incredible wildlife viewing opportunities. Whether you're hiking coastal trails, watching lobster boats sail by, or experiencing the true joy of a fresh-caught seafood dinner, Swan's Island is the perfect quintessential summer getaway on the East Coast to unplug, breathe deeply, and appreciate a slower pace of life.
How to get to Swan's Island off the coast of Maine
Part of the charm of visiting Swan's Island is the journey to get there. The only way to access Swan's Island from the mainland is by road-tripping along Maine's coastal edge through secluded harbors and seaside villages. Once you get to the small town of Bass Harbor, take a ferry operated by the Maine State Ferry Service. Boats travel between Bass Harbor and Swan's Island daily on a varied schedule, usually with several trips per day. Be sure to check specific times for your arrival date, and reserving your tickets ahead of time is recommended. At the time of this writing, ferry fares during peak season (during the summer) cost $23 for adults, $15 for kids aged 6-18, and free for children 5 years and under. Passenger bicycles and vehicles are allowed on board for additional fees.
To reach Bass Harbor and the ferry service that will get you to Swan's Island, take Interstate 95 north from Boston toward Bangor or Route 1 north from Portland toward Ellsworth. Continue southeast across Mount Desert Island via Maine State Route 102, through Southwest Harbor, to get to the ferry.
Nearby attractions and things to do on Swan's Island
For a small spit of land, Swan's Island has a ton of activities to choose from. Visit the Burnt Coat Harbor Lighthouse, originally built in 1872, where the 35-foot tower offers tremendous ocean views. Hike along the island's trails maintained by the Maine Coast Heritage Trust, or enjoy some sun and sand at one of the island's four public beaches: Long Point Beach, Burying Point Beach, Carrying Place Beach, and Fine Sand Beach. If you're looking for a true Maine fishing experience, Swan's Island Charters takes passengers on lobster excursions, tours of Acadia National Park by boat, and bird-centered tours where you'll spot puffins and razorbills and, if you're lucky, dolphins and whales.
On your way to the ferry for Swan's Island, you'll drive the length of Mount Desert Island and through parts of the stunning, postcard-worthy Acadia National Park. Known for its rugged, rocky coastline and a unique blend of mountain peaks, dense forests, and ocean beaches, Acadia is the only national park in New England and is well worth adding to your Maine coast itinerary.
Park visitors can hike or drive to the summit of Cadillac Mountain, the tallest point on the eastern seaboard of the U.S. and the first place to see winter sunrise in the country. Or take a drive along one of America's most scenic roads, the Park Loop Road. Other popular park activities include exploring the tide pools at the Schoodic Peninsula, watching the waves crash at Thunder Hole, and bicycling along the park's old carriage roads. Don't forget to stop by Jordan's Restaurant in Bar Harbor for the world's best blueberry pancakes!