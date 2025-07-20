Maine's Secret Island Near Acadia Is A Quiet Outdoor Paradise With Renowned Beaches, Recreation, And Lots Of Wildlife

For a small spit of land, Swan's Island has a ton of activities to choose from. Visit the Burnt Coat Harbor Lighthouse, originally built in 1872, where the 35-foot tower offers tremendous ocean views. Hike along the island's trails maintained by the Maine Coast Heritage Trust, or enjoy some sun and sand at one of the island's four public beaches: Long Point Beach, Burying Point Beach, Carrying Place Beach, and Fine Sand Beach. If you're looking for a true Maine fishing experience, Swan's Island Charters takes passengers on lobster excursions, tours of Acadia National Park by boat, and bird-centered tours where you'll spot puffins and razorbills and, if you're lucky, dolphins and whales.

On your way to the ferry for Swan's Island, you'll drive the length of Mount Desert Island and through parts of the stunning, postcard-worthy Acadia National Park. Known for its rugged, rocky coastline and a unique blend of mountain peaks, dense forests, and ocean beaches, Acadia is the only national park in New England and is well worth adding to your Maine coast itinerary.

Park visitors can hike or drive to the summit of Cadillac Mountain, the tallest point on the eastern seaboard of the U.S. and the first place to see winter sunrise in the country. Or take a drive along one of America's most scenic roads, the Park Loop Road. Other popular park activities include exploring the tide pools at the Schoodic Peninsula, watching the waves crash at Thunder Hole, and bicycling along the park's old carriage roads. Don't forget to stop by Jordan's Restaurant in Bar Harbor for the world's best blueberry pancakes!