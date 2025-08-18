Colorado's Epic, Unfinished Trail Brims With Charming Small Towns, Endless Recreation, And Unique Terrain

From America's oldest long-distance path in Vermont to the incredible thru-hiking of the Idaho Centennial Trail, the U.S. is brimming with once-in-a-lifetime trekking possibilities — and another trail is about to join the party. The Trails and Open Space Coalition, an outdoor advocacy group in Colorado, has teamed up with local stakeholders to complete an ambitious trail project first proposed in the late 1990s: Complete the remaining portion of Ring the Peak Trail. The finished route will fully encircle America's Mountain, the iconic Pikes Peak.

Doing so is no easy task. The southwest gap of the trail — the largest remaining unfinished portion of the route — passes through rare bighorn sheep habitat, important watersheds, and even privately owned land. But visitors to the area don't have to wait for its completion to experience the trail's beauty. A whopping 80% of the route is already marked out, according to mountain advocacy group Friends of the Peak, meaning you've got 63 miles of maintained walking paths to explore. The route takes you through soaring highland terrain often at elevations of 8,000 feet or more, offering abundant panoramic views of Pikes Peak.

You can join this epic undertaking at nine designated trailheads, or "portals," along the way. Some will be more convenient than others. For example, Portal 1 in Manitou Springs is just an 11-minute drive from downtown Colorado Springs and just a 20-minute drive from Colorado Springs Airport. Meanwhile, Portal 8 is much higher up and reached via rough Forest Service tracks that skirt the south side of the mountain. Choose your starting point wisely.