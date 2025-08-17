Why Tourists Should Avoid Wearing Flip‑flops Through Airport Security
There is something satisfying about traveling in flip-flops. Maybe it's how easily they slip on and off mid-flight, giving your swollen feet much-needed reprieve. It might be their breathability in summer or how they conjure those beachside vibes even before you land at your holiday destination. Whatever your reasons for donning a pair at the airport, there are many more reasons for keeping them in your suitcase.
Hygiene is one of the biggest concerns about wearing flip-flops through airport security, especially when you're asked to take them off. TSA checkpoints are some of the busiest areas of any U.S. airport, as anyone who's traveling must pass through them. America's biggest airports serve more than 50 million passengers annually, so you can imagine just how many feet you're sharing those floors with on a daily basis. This high foot traffic makes the floors at airport security checks breeding grounds for germs you don't want getting on your skin, including fungal spores, E. coli, and staph — and, trust us, you don't want to pick up athlete's foot at the start of your vacation.
Mobility, or lack thereof, is another concern one former secret service agent raised on TikTok. "I know it's a hassle going through TSA to take your shoes off ... and it's easy just to kick off flip-flops ... but if there was ever an emergency that you had to evacuate the airport quickly or even exit the aircraft quickly, you don't want to be stuck in flip-flops when you're trying to hustle," he shared in a video under the handle @texascrimetravelers. Hustling at the airport doesn't just require an emergency: Remember the last time you had to run to not miss your flight? Now imagine doing that while wearing flip-flops.
Flying and flip-flops might not go together
This retired agent also raised a valid point about not knowing what kind of environment you'll be landing in, especially if it's your first time flying to a destination. You may end up having to walk through mud or in the rain to get to the terminal. It may also be a lot colder than you expected. Either way, wearing flip-flops is going to make it harder on your body.
Still, you may be thinking you'd rather take your chances with flip-flops than deal with the extra admin of close-toed shoes. But shoes are becoming less of a hassle now that TSA is finally phasing out one of its most annoying airport security checks. Plus, airplanes may not be the best environment for exposed feet. Plane temperatures can sit around 71 to 75 degrees Fahrenheit, which isn't ideal for exposed toes. Flip-flops can also make it harder to disembark and increase the risk of tripping on your way out.
So if you shouldn't wear flip-flops, what are some good alternatives? Fortunately, there are plenty of shoes that provide comfort, support, and convenience when traveling — just don't break the unspoken airport shoe rule. Slip-on sneakers and loafers are great if you want shoes you can remove easily and look good wearing. Lightweight athletic shoes, such as flexible sneakers, are ideal if you're wearing compression socks and are cautious about deep vein thrombosis. If you find that your shoes are tight while flying, you can wear them through the airport and take them off while on the plane. Just remember what flight attendants really think about taking your shoes off while flying.