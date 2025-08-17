Why Tourists Should Avoid Wearing Flip‑flops Through Airport Security

There is something satisfying about traveling in flip-flops. Maybe it's how easily they slip on and off mid-flight, giving your swollen feet much-needed reprieve. It might be their breathability in summer or how they conjure those beachside vibes even before you land at your holiday destination. Whatever your reasons for donning a pair at the airport, there are many more reasons for keeping them in your suitcase.

Hygiene is one of the biggest concerns about wearing flip-flops through airport security, especially when you're asked to take them off. TSA checkpoints are some of the busiest areas of any U.S. airport, as anyone who's traveling must pass through them. America's biggest airports serve more than 50 million passengers annually, so you can imagine just how many feet you're sharing those floors with on a daily basis. This high foot traffic makes the floors at airport security checks breeding grounds for germs you don't want getting on your skin, including fungal spores, E. coli, and staph — and, trust us, you don't want to pick up athlete's foot at the start of your vacation.

Mobility, or lack thereof, is another concern one former secret service agent raised on TikTok. "I know it's a hassle going through TSA to take your shoes off ... and it's easy just to kick off flip-flops ... but if there was ever an emergency that you had to evacuate the airport quickly or even exit the aircraft quickly, you don't want to be stuck in flip-flops when you're trying to hustle," he shared in a video under the handle @texascrimetravelers. Hustling at the airport doesn't just require an emergency: Remember the last time you had to run to not miss your flight? Now imagine doing that while wearing flip-flops.