Just Outside Pittsburgh Is Pennsylvania's Underrated State Park With A Waterfall, Beach, And A Wildflower Display

Before President Roosevelt's New Deal spearheaded the Civilian Conservation Corps and state parks opened across the country, the area that is now Raccoon Creek State Park teemed with foxes, elk, wolves, and fish. The wildlife is still present today, but now the 7,572-acre state park features more than 40 miles of hiking trails where vibrant wildflowers blanket the valley, hillsides, and forest understories. It's an entrancing place where the flowers bloom twice a year, and where visitors can swim in its 101-acre lake amidst falling autumn leaves.

Raccoon Creek State Park's wildflowers make it one of the most beloved state parks in Pennsylvania, alongside the sandy-shored state park at Presque Isle. Because of the small windows of blooming time, the best times to visit Raccoon Creek State Park are toward the end of April to early May, or the end of August to early September.

The park is about a 40-minute drive from Pittsburgh or a five-and-a-half-hour drive from Philadelphia. Though relatively close to a major city, staying overnight at one of the park's 196 lodging sites is a must, as it offers modern campsites for tents as well as trailer-friendly spots. Campsites cost $16 for locals and $21 for non-residents. Though the park has allowed RV camping in the past, it no longer has the ability to accommodate them.