Just Outside Pittsburgh Is Pennsylvania's Underrated State Park With A Waterfall, Beach, And A Wildflower Display
Before President Roosevelt's New Deal spearheaded the Civilian Conservation Corps and state parks opened across the country, the area that is now Raccoon Creek State Park teemed with foxes, elk, wolves, and fish. The wildlife is still present today, but now the 7,572-acre state park features more than 40 miles of hiking trails where vibrant wildflowers blanket the valley, hillsides, and forest understories. It's an entrancing place where the flowers bloom twice a year, and where visitors can swim in its 101-acre lake amidst falling autumn leaves.
Raccoon Creek State Park's wildflowers make it one of the most beloved state parks in Pennsylvania, alongside the sandy-shored state park at Presque Isle. Because of the small windows of blooming time, the best times to visit Raccoon Creek State Park are toward the end of April to early May, or the end of August to early September.
The park is about a 40-minute drive from Pittsburgh or a five-and-a-half-hour drive from Philadelphia. Though relatively close to a major city, staying overnight at one of the park's 196 lodging sites is a must, as it offers modern campsites for tents as well as trailer-friendly spots. Campsites cost $16 for locals and $21 for non-residents. Though the park has allowed RV camping in the past, it no longer has the ability to accommodate them.
Raccoon Creek's refreshing beach and waterfall
Once you've set up camp, take a stroll on Mineral Springs Loop Trail. This trail is a little more than a mile long with an elevation gain of about 144 feet, making it a relatively easy hike. The allure of this particular trail is Frankfort Mineral Springs Falls, the 10-foot waterfall located at its end. It also happens to be one of the only waterfalls in Pennsylvania that you can walk behind.
The other side of the falls, which is divided by a rock wall, features striking iron deposit streaks. Rainy days are the best days to have the waterfall to yourself, as it's a particularly popular attraction when the weather is fair. Raccoon Creek State Park also features a swimmable lake with a 500-foot beach area, which is open from late May to mid-September from 8 a.m. to sunset. It's the perfect area to set up a picnic. During the fall, you can swim with an ethereal backdrop of warm autumn colors as leaves fall gently onto the calm lake.
Stroll through Raccoon Creek's Wildflower Preserve
It is possible to spot wildflowers along Raccoon Creek State Park's hiking trails. But the Wildflower Reserve — a 314-acre slice of land — features more than 700 species of plants. Purple-flowering raspberries pop against the lush vegetation. Bluebells spread across the trails. Various colors of trilliums carpet the valley.
The Wildflower Reserve contains one of the most diverse displays of nature in the state, much like Pennsylvania's dedicated maple trail that tracks a breathtaking route through the mountains. Note that picking plants and wildflowers is strictly prohibited, and pets are not allowed on any trail within the Wildflower Reserve.
The Wildflower Reserve is the central component of Raccoon Creek State Park's educational efforts, featuring exhibits and reading materials for visitors interested in learning about the area's biodiversity. Raccoon Creek is also just a two-hour drive from Erie Bluffs, a Pennsylvania state park with scenic beach bluffs, trails, and views, so consider adding it to your itinerary if you're in the area.