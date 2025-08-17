The Secret To Getting The Timing Just Right For Using The Bathroom While On A Flight Has Been Revealed
In your everyday life, you probably don't give much thought to the restroom. However, once your flight takes off, there are dozens of lavatory-related thoughts that likely cross your mind. First-time fliers may wonder why the liquid in the toilet is blue or where the waste goes when you flush it. You may spend half your flight looking behind you to see when the lavatories are unoccupied. And on that note, it's important to know not only the worst times to use the airplane bathroom, like during turbulence, but the best times to use it, too. In an interview with Travel + Leisure, a flight attendant calling herself Sarah B. cleared it up, saying, "The best time to use the lavatory is right after we've cleared the first meal service or just before the landing announcement. ... The moment they announce that you're going to land soon, everyone runs to the toilets."
In addition, she says that one of the worst times is right after you finish eating, when passengers might get stuck behind the carts that are going by to take away meal trays after people finish. As you likely know, meal timing is spaced out, with passengers in the front of the plane starting their meals long before the people in the back even get them. Therefore, it's best to wait a bit before heading to the restroom. However, there is more to know about the right time to use the facilities during a flight.
The best times to use the airplane bathroom
While in between meals and just before the landing announcement are good times to use the airplane bathroom, there are other things to consider. If you're a germaphobe who would never, for instance, brush your teeth in a plane bathroom or consider touching the door handle with your bare hands, you may want to listen to former flight attendant Susan Fogwell, who told Reader's Digest that it's best to use the bathroom just after boarding. "The lavatories are cleaned by cleaners before every flight," she revealed. "Also, the seat belt sign may stay on longer after takeoff due to turbulence so it behooves passengers to take care of business on the ground for two reasons: cleanliness and safety." If you use the restroom before the flight departs, just take care not to block the aisle as people are trying to put their bags away and sit down.
In addition, there are considerations if you have mobility issues. It's worth checking the seating chart so you can choose to sit close to the restroom so you don't have as far to go. If that's in the back of the plane, you will have some warning before the meal carts get to you. Once you see the attendants pulling out the carts at the front, it's likely a good time to do your business. (It's also worth asking the flight attendant if any of the restrooms have accessible features.) Finally, one really important piece of etiquette in a plane is to avoid waiting for the bathroom by hanging out in the galley. Flight attendants have to do prep or cleanup work there, and it is often where they take breaks. It's best to keep an eye on the lavatory lights and get up only when you see that they're green.