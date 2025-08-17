The Secret To Getting The Timing Just Right For Using The Bathroom While On A Flight Has Been Revealed

In your everyday life, you probably don't give much thought to the restroom. However, once your flight takes off, there are dozens of lavatory-related thoughts that likely cross your mind. First-time fliers may wonder why the liquid in the toilet is blue or where the waste goes when you flush it. You may spend half your flight looking behind you to see when the lavatories are unoccupied. And on that note, it's important to know not only the worst times to use the airplane bathroom, like during turbulence, but the best times to use it, too. In an interview with Travel + Leisure, a flight attendant calling herself Sarah B. cleared it up, saying, "The best time to use the lavatory is right after we've cleared the first meal service or just before the landing announcement. ... The moment they announce that you're going to land soon, everyone runs to the toilets."

In addition, she says that one of the worst times is right after you finish eating, when passengers might get stuck behind the carts that are going by to take away meal trays after people finish. As you likely know, meal timing is spaced out, with passengers in the front of the plane starting their meals long before the people in the back even get them. Therefore, it's best to wait a bit before heading to the restroom. However, there is more to know about the right time to use the facilities during a flight.