'Winter's Favorite Town' Is A Utah Gem That Ranked As A Top Summer Spot Full Of Fishing, Trails, And Festivals

With a legacy like "Winter's Favorite Town," you may only think of Park City, Utah, as a top skiing destination in the United States, but it is gaining ground as a summer adventure spot, too. It was named runner-up for Best Summer Travel Destination by USA Today's 10Best list for 2025. From fishing, hiking, festivals, and a fun adventure to finding world-famous paintings, you can pack a lot into this visit. So if you've already been to this western snowy treasure in the winter and are looking for your next escape from the summer heat, read on for your warm-weather guide to Park City.

A great way to plan your adventure is around Park City's many festivals. The first weekend in August, Main Street closes to traffic for the Kimball Arts Festival — a celebration of local art and community. The Park City Song Summit, held every August, brings audiences and artists together to explore music and mental health. For a festival with a Latin flair, the Latino Arts Festival is a three-day event each June honoring Latin American and Hispanic heritage and traditions.

If you love farmers' markets, don't miss Park Silly Sunday Market, held on multiple Sundays on Main Street from June through September. You'll find handmade items, food, and music in a lively, welcoming atmosphere where locals gather. If it's too late for a summer trip, fall brings even more festivals centered around wine, beer, and food.