'Winter's Favorite Town' Is A Utah Gem That Ranked As A Top Summer Spot Full Of Fishing, Trails, And Festivals
With a legacy like "Winter's Favorite Town," you may only think of Park City, Utah, as a top skiing destination in the United States, but it is gaining ground as a summer adventure spot, too. It was named runner-up for Best Summer Travel Destination by USA Today's 10Best list for 2025. From fishing, hiking, festivals, and a fun adventure to finding world-famous paintings, you can pack a lot into this visit. So if you've already been to this western snowy treasure in the winter and are looking for your next escape from the summer heat, read on for your warm-weather guide to Park City.
A great way to plan your adventure is around Park City's many festivals. The first weekend in August, Main Street closes to traffic for the Kimball Arts Festival — a celebration of local art and community. The Park City Song Summit, held every August, brings audiences and artists together to explore music and mental health. For a festival with a Latin flair, the Latino Arts Festival is a three-day event each June honoring Latin American and Hispanic heritage and traditions.
If you love farmers' markets, don't miss Park Silly Sunday Market, held on multiple Sundays on Main Street from June through September. You'll find handmade items, food, and music in a lively, welcoming atmosphere where locals gather. If it's too late for a summer trip, fall brings even more festivals centered around wine, beer, and food.
Outdoor adventures in Park City
Although Park City is about 175 miles from Utah's aspen-filled Fishlake National Forest, Park City is a starting point for many outdoor adventures. If you love fly fishing or want to learn, sign up for a guided adventure to increase your chances of catching a big one. Options range from group outings to private trips that include pickup, snacks, gear, and even your fishing license. Viator's Guided Fly Fishing Experience in Park City from Mayfly Fishing offers one-on-one help and insights into the river or stream you're casting a line in. At the time of this writing, a half-day excursion for two is $520, and a full day with lunch included is $700. You can find less expensive options by joining a group, or rent gear from a local shop and explore the rivers and reservoirs on your own. The Provo River, about 15 miles from Park City, is considered one of the best trout waters in the United States. The state offers an interactive map to help you plan, and you can purchase your license online.
You can't visit Park City without adding some hiking to the agenda. With 400 miles of trails in the area, you can't go wrong. Easy, family-friendly routes include the Farm Trail at McPolin Barn, a historic white barn right off of Highway 224. A paved path meanders along for about 3.6 miles, making this great spot for people of all abilities and a beautiful backdrop for photos. For trail updates, check with one of the many local outfitters or join a guided hike. Biking — especially mountain biking — is also big in the summer. You'll find e-bikes for rent in multiple locations, including the self-serve Summit Bike Share kiosks throughout the area.
Park City's attractions on Main Street
Take a stroll down Park City's historic Main Street. They call it "the top of the hill" and "the bottom of the hill" for good reason, so if you get tired, a free trolley runs up and down the road — just signal, and it will stop for you. Along the way, you'll find local shops, including Dolly's Bookstore and the Park City Museum, which offers a fascinating look at the town's mining roots. Before leaving Main Street, be sure to check out the street art by the world-famous anonymous artist Banksy. The three works are all within walking distance of each other. You might think you need to head to London, where many of Banksy's works are located among other murals for beautiful social media posts, but Park City brings the artist's work closer to home.
To get to Park City, fly into Salt Lake City International Airport, a top-ranked airport in the country. You can take a shuttle or ride-sharing app for the 45-minute drive southeast. Once in Park City, you can walk, bike, or take public transportation nearly everywhere. If you stay in nearby ski resorts (hello, great summer rates), you may want a rental car, as Main Street is several miles away. Many resorts offer shuttles into town, so check with the concierge about the schedule. For the ultimate walkable downtown trip, book one of the many vacation homes in the area, or check out the Washington School House Hotel on Park Avenue. The late 1800s school is now a luxury property with a listing in the Michelin Hotel Guide.