A SoCal Airport's Cool Terminal Reboot Has Edgy Public Art And Local Street Food From A Top Chef Alum

If travel has become less of a romance and more of a chore in our increasingly globalized world, then endless security checks, apathetic staff, cut-and-paste fast food chains, and soulless airport terminals are largely to blame. Which makes renovation projects, like the one being carried out at San Diego International Airport's Terminal 1, all the more welcome. Called New T1, the first stage of the $3.8 billion renovation is expected to be completed in September 2025, with 11 extra gates ("Phase B" of the redevelopment) added by early 2028.

The renovation is being billed as a celebration of San Diego's sun-splashed culture and includes 30 new restaurants and retail outlets and statement-making artworks throughout the terminal's public spaces. It will also feature improved access for commuters and travelers, more parking spaces and electric vehicle charging ports, and streamlined security checkpoints (though it's still good to know your TSA-recommended dos and don'ts for getting through airport security).

The terminal building opened in 1967, sporting a brutalist facade upheld by dendriform columns, in a style that was then at the bleeding edge of civic architecture. It served 2.5 million travelers in its first year, but that annual figure has now surpassed 10 million, and the airport has grown into the busiest single-runway commercial airport in America. A redevelopment meant to enhance the individual traveler's experience, along with logistical improvements, was developed. Five contemporary artworks from acclaimed international artists, and a new Mexican restaurant helmed by award-winning chef Claudette Zepeda and backed by skateboarding luminary Tony Hawk, are indicators of the project's ambition.