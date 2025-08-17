The Nation's 'Unofficial' Largest Osage Orange Tree Is In A State Park Marking Kentucky's First Settlement

In Kentucky, you'll find state parks that capture a vast spectrum of history. While at one of its most unique state parks, Big Bone Lick, you can hike and camp among prehistoric animal bones, another showcases relics from the human side of history with a reconstructed pioneer settlement. Old Fort Harrod State Park is at the site of the first sustained pioneer settlement west of the Allegheny Mountains. The fort's long-term settlement began in 1775, when it was set up as a frontier town called Harrodstown. A scale replica of the town exists there today, where you can visit an original 19th-century mansion, see early American artifacts, and wander the oldest cemetery in Kentucky. Within the park's grounds is also one of its oldest gnarled residents: an Osage orange tree that's been around since about the time the fort was settled. A plaque at the tree calls it the "Unofficial National Champion" as the country's largest of its kind (the thing holding it back from the official title is its split trunk).

The park is named after James Harrod, who led the original group of settlers to the site in 1774. At the time, a small fort was built but soon left behind when Dunmore's War began. Harrod returned in 1775 with settlers to establish the permanent town, right around the start of another war — the American Revolution — when Kentucky was the site of violent conflict between settlers and British-backed Native Americans. After the war, the fort served a few different purposes, including being used as a school and a jail. It was eventually neglected, and the state park and fort replica were established to honor its history in 1927.