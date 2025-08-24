Situated Between Bangor And Bar Harbor In Maine's Downeast Is A Picturesque City With A Charming Downtown
Ellsworth, a charming gateway to Acadia National Park and its postcard-worthy scenery, is located in the famously beautiful eastern Maine region. And what makes this small town stand out is its captivating downtown area, which boasts eclectic local stores, 1920s-era buildings, and a whole host of excellent dining options. If you've never been before, then now is the time to go, as Ellsworth's Main Street has undergone an impressive remodeling in recent years. Main Street Maine even crowned it "the state's newest Main Street community."
Stroll through historic sites, snap away at impressive coastal views, and get your napkins ready for a seafood adventure like no other. The town's downtown area is also home to a wide range of fantastic hotels right at the heart of it all. The Comfort Inn is well worth considering, as it boasts a prime location for exploring the town and the surrounding areas, provides great amenities, and even allows your pets to accompany you on your vacation.
Bangor International Airport provides easy access to Ellsworth, as well, being just 45 minutes away. Meanwhile, "America's most affordable vacation destination," Bar Harbor, is just 20 miles away and is a mecca for fresh and tasty lobster. With the stunning Union River running right through town, there is no shortage of contemplative views, setting the tone for this quaint New England town. Given Ellsworth's unique character and historic charm, it is no surprise that it is consistently gaining recognition as one of the best small towns in Maine.
Downtown Ellsworth is the place to begin
Before you rush off to marvel at the awe-inspiring Acadia National Park trails and mountain views, you should set aside time to soak up the small town vibes of Ellsworth. Whether you fancy visiting one of the museums, browsing the many eclectic shops, or embarking on a food safari, there is no better place to begin than Main Street. Ellsworth has the perfect balance of old school charm paired with modern amenities. You will notice this in its array of classic red brick buildings, which take you back in time, while the town's modern art galleries and edgy eateries provide a charming contrast.
Main Street is home to one of Ellsworth's landmark sites – The Grand, a theater from the 1930s that continues to host live music performances and film screenings to this day. From here, you can browse Main Street's various boutiques, thrift shops, and antique shops, including The Dream Catcher – a family-owned collective where over 80 vendors come to sell their pre-loved wares.
When it comes to dining, Union River Lobster Pot is one of the best places in Ellsworth for all things seafood. The Sweet Spot is the place to get your hands on a quirky frappé or natural energy booster, while The Riverside Cafe serves up hearty all-day breakfasts and brunches to keep you satisfied.
When to see fall foliage in Ellsworth
Apart from strolling the vibrant Main Street with its iconic 1920s architecture and welcoming atmosphere, visitors can also enjoy plenty of other experiences around town. For instance, if you are keen to soak up river views and enjoy a breath of fresh air, you can embark on the Ellsworth River Walk – a beautiful trail along the Union River, just steps from Main Street. The Black House Museum at Woodlawn, just on the outskirts of town, is another great option, as this historic estate boasts beautiful grounds with garden trails.
For art lovers, Courthouse Gallery Fine Art has permanent and rotating exhibitions that showcase both established and emerging artists. Interested in the nightlife? Maine is well-known for its vibrant craft beer scene, and, of course, Ellsworth has its very own local pub to check out — in fact, it has two. Airline Brewing Company Pub, on Main Street, is a classic English-style pub with an expansive beer menu and delicious pub grub, while Fogtown Brewery on Pine Street satisfies customers with their award-winning brews, live music, and wood-fired pizzas.
If you're scanning your calendar, keep in mind that the period from May to October is a fantastic time to visit Ellsworth, as this is when many seasonal festivities take place. These include the Ellsworth Summer Concert in July, the Ellsworth Outdoor Film Festival in August, and the annual Art of Ellsworth Craft Weekend in October. As the seasons change in this period, late summer-early fall is also the perfect time for hiking and experiencing Maine's famous fall foliage.