Situated Between Bangor And Bar Harbor In Maine's Downeast Is A Picturesque City With A Charming Downtown

Ellsworth, a charming gateway to Acadia National Park and its postcard-worthy scenery, is located in the famously beautiful eastern Maine region. And what makes this small town stand out is its captivating downtown area, which boasts eclectic local stores, 1920s-era buildings, and a whole host of excellent dining options. If you've never been before, then now is the time to go, as Ellsworth's Main Street has undergone an impressive remodeling in recent years. Main Street Maine even crowned it "the state's newest Main Street community."

Stroll through historic sites, snap away at impressive coastal views, and get your napkins ready for a seafood adventure like no other. The town's downtown area is also home to a wide range of fantastic hotels right at the heart of it all. The Comfort Inn is well worth considering, as it boasts a prime location for exploring the town and the surrounding areas, provides great amenities, and even allows your pets to accompany you on your vacation.

Bangor International Airport provides easy access to Ellsworth, as well, being just 45 minutes away. Meanwhile, "America's most affordable vacation destination," Bar Harbor, is just 20 miles away and is a mecca for fresh and tasty lobster. With the stunning Union River running right through town, there is no shortage of contemplative views, setting the tone for this quaint New England town. Given Ellsworth's unique character and historic charm, it is no surprise that it is consistently gaining recognition as one of the best small towns in Maine.