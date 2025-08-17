Iowa's Highest Point Is An American Gothic Tribute In A Small Prairie Town With Unique Shops And Museums

Mention the state of Iowa, and most people imagine endless fields of corn and soybeans. While much of the Hawkeye State is farmland, it actually reaches 1,670 feet in elevation at its highest natural point. Located near the northwestern border with South Dakota, this high point was given the clear and simple name of Hawkeye Point by its original owners before they donated the land to the county.

Before you break out the mountain gear, it's important to note that Hawkeye Point is a subtle rise in the landscape, more like a high-elevation plain than a dramatic mountain peak. Still, it has become a popular roadside attraction, complete with a tribute to the classic painting "American Gothic." Those making the trek will find that nearby Sibley welcomes visitors with historic buildings, unique shops, and museums. Like Iowa's wildly underrated city of Council Bluffs, Sibley stands out as one of the best hidden gems in the Prairies.

Despite being in Iowa, the closest major cities are actually in other states. Sioux Falls, South Dakota — one of the Midwest's artiest cities — is about 60 miles west and home to the nearest regional airport and Amtrak rail station. Beyond Sioux Falls, the nearest major city is Minneapolis, Minnesota, which offers bus service to Sibley on Jefferson Lines.