Iowa's Highest Point Is An American Gothic Tribute In A Small Prairie Town With Unique Shops And Museums
Mention the state of Iowa, and most people imagine endless fields of corn and soybeans. While much of the Hawkeye State is farmland, it actually reaches 1,670 feet in elevation at its highest natural point. Located near the northwestern border with South Dakota, this high point was given the clear and simple name of Hawkeye Point by its original owners before they donated the land to the county.
Before you break out the mountain gear, it's important to note that Hawkeye Point is a subtle rise in the landscape, more like a high-elevation plain than a dramatic mountain peak. Still, it has become a popular roadside attraction, complete with a tribute to the classic painting "American Gothic." Those making the trek will find that nearby Sibley welcomes visitors with historic buildings, unique shops, and museums. Like Iowa's wildly underrated city of Council Bluffs, Sibley stands out as one of the best hidden gems in the Prairies.
Despite being in Iowa, the closest major cities are actually in other states. Sioux Falls, South Dakota — one of the Midwest's artiest cities — is about 60 miles west and home to the nearest regional airport and Amtrak rail station. Beyond Sioux Falls, the nearest major city is Minneapolis, Minnesota, which offers bus service to Sibley on Jefferson Lines.
American Gothic on Iowa's highest peak
No stop at Hawkeye Point is complete without taking a picture at the "American Gothic" tribute. Even if you don't know Picasso from Pikachu, you've almost certainly seen this 1930 masterpiece that depicts a farmer and a woman in front of a Carpenter Gothic-style house. Those driving through the state might even spot it on the side of a barn in Mount Vernon, another underrated Iowa city known for its outdoor adventures.
Painted by Iowa native Grant Wood, "American Gothic" is one of the most imitated art pieces of all time. The painting has been hilariously recreated in various TV shows, from "The Muppets" and "The Beverly Hillbillies" to "Jersey Shore" and "The Ren & Stimpy Show." Hawkeye Point gives you the perfect opportunity to join in the fun and create your own parody. The tribute includes a life-sized version of the painting with cutouts where the faces would be, allowing visitors to peek through for a memorable photo opportunity.
After following in the footsteps of Jed Clampett and Kermit with your own parody, find more Instagram fodder with a photo on Iowa's highest chair or on the large floor compass surrounded by signs pointing the way to high points in other states. There's also a license plate wall, vintage farming equipment, and an old grain silo with an observation deck. The bright red barn doubles as a museum, sharing information on farming culture. Inside, you'll find a 1910 photograph of President Theodore Roosevelt when he stopped in Sibley during a whistle-stop train tour across the country.
The unique shops and museums of Sibley
For those who appreciate quirky attractions like the ones at Hawkeye Point, Sibley offers several unique spots to explore. The McCallum Museum, for example, recreated a two-headed calf born on a local farm in 1936. This rare occurrence apparently happens once in every 400 million births. In addition to this oddity, the museum's more traditional highlights include a 1908 Sears auto buggy and Civil War muskets.
When it comes to unique shops, The Porch on Main has served the community for more than 25 years with a curated selection of boutique clothing and home decor. Owner Julie Ackerman carefully chooses items for their quality and design. Possibly trying to help moms shopping with kids in tow, the store also serves ice cream, muffins, and coffee. Less than a block away, you can find more unique treasures at Grace Boutique, a popular thrift and consignment store that sells renewed clothing, shoes, purses, jewelry, and household items.
For a true taste of Sibley, consider the smoked prime rib at 1015 Steak Company or a barrel-aged craft beer at Drink Me Brewing Company. During the warmer months, the Sibley Farmer's Market is the perfect spot to find fresh produce and handmade crafts.