Oklahoma's Panhandle State Park Features The State's Highest Point Perfect To Stargaze, Hike, And View Wildlife
Whether you're in Oklahoma to drive the iconic Route 66 and visit Chelsea, a sleepy town with friendly vibes and countryside beauty, or to experience the delights of Pauls Valley, an eccentric town with art galleries and unique attractions, you're bound to have a good time. One destination in the state that should be on your radar boasts many modern amenities and comforts, like camping sites with electric plugs and showers. But it's ultimately the way it transports you into the vastness of nature that keeps visitors coming. That destination is Black Mesa State Park and Nature Reserve.
Located in the Oklahoma Panhandle region, otherwise known as "No Man's Land," Black Mesa awaits visitors with its natural marvels of wildlife and landscape. The nature preserve here stretches over 1,600 acres, where you can embark on scenic hikes, see rare animals and plants, and stargaze atop the state's highest point.
Black Mesa is located near the town of Kenton, Oklahoma, and the nearest major travel hub is Rick Husband Amarillo International, requiring a three-hour drive, which the beauty of the park more than makes up for.
Hike and stargaze in Black Mesa State Park
Black Mesa State Park and Nature Reserve sits along the Oklahoma border with Colorado and New Mexico. A thick crust of black volcanic rock spilled out over the mesa more than 30 million years ago, giving the area its stark appearance along with its name. While you're inside the reserve, which is open from dawn to dusk year-round, you can take the four-hour out-and-back hike up to the top of the plateau, which sits at 4,973 feet above sea level. This makes it the highest point in the state of Oklahoma.
If you're up for the challenge, consider taking the Black Mesa Trail, which is over 8 miles long and passes through parts of the nature reserve before ending at the summit again. As this hike takes place in the open with not much shade, it's advisable to start early to avoid being in the sun too long. Apart from the gorgeous scenery, the region is rich with wildlife, being home to golden eagles, bobcats, black bears, mountain lions, and antelopes.
The vegetation is equally as varied and impressive, with over 23 rare plant species. One of the reasons so many people visit Black Mesa is to simply stargaze. Being so far away from light pollution, the sky at night here offers clear and detailed views of the cosmos, and many astronomy enthusiasts flock to the destination each August when the annual Perseid meteor shower is visible. If you're looking for more outdoor adventures nearby, head two hours south to Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument, a natural beauty of archaeological treasures in the Texas Panhandle.