Oklahoma's Panhandle State Park Features The State's Highest Point Perfect To Stargaze, Hike, And View Wildlife

Whether you're in Oklahoma to drive the iconic Route 66 and visit Chelsea, a sleepy town with friendly vibes and countryside beauty, or to experience the delights of Pauls Valley, an eccentric town with art galleries and unique attractions, you're bound to have a good time. One destination in the state that should be on your radar boasts many modern amenities and comforts, like camping sites with electric plugs and showers. But it's ultimately the way it transports you into the vastness of nature that keeps visitors coming. That destination is Black Mesa State Park and Nature Reserve.

Located in the Oklahoma Panhandle region, otherwise known as "No Man's Land," Black Mesa awaits visitors with its natural marvels of wildlife and landscape. The nature preserve here stretches over 1,600 acres, where you can embark on scenic hikes, see rare animals and plants, and stargaze atop the state's highest point.

Black Mesa is located near the town of Kenton, Oklahoma, and the nearest major travel hub is Rick Husband Amarillo International, requiring a three-hour drive, which the beauty of the park more than makes up for.