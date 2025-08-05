Hidden In Texas' Panhandle Is An Underrated National Park Site With Natural Beauty And Archeological Treasures

For those seeking a unique experience, look no further than the Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument. Located in Potter County, the national monument combines history, geography, and the stunning landscape of the Texas Panhandle, a region incorporated into the state after the Mexican War as part of the Compromise of 1850. As the name suggests, the national monument is filled with quarries created by early Indigenous people seeking Alibates Flint.

In the 1960s, the Potter County Historical Survey Committee campaigned Congress to protect and preserve the site. Their efforts paid off because Alibates was declared a national monument in 1965. Since then, workers have taken special care to keep the archeological history of the area safe, as this is the only site of its kind in Texas that safeguards the quarries created by the Native peoples.

Travelers wanting to visit the national monument may find it easier to fly into a neighboring state and then drive. For example, Oklahoma City is about 4 hours from Alibates Flint Quarries, but Fort Worth, Texas, is a little over 5 hours away. Depending on where travelers are coming from, they can also fly into Amarillo International Airport, which is only about a 40-minute drive from the national monument. Amarillo is the biggest city in the Texas Panhandle and home to a top Route 66 pitstop with a scenic canyon and fun amusement park, so visitors should take some time to stop by while they're in the area.