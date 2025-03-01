The Eccentric Oklahoma Town With Historic Architecture, Art Galleries, And Unique Attractions
On paper, Pauls Valley, Oklahoma sounds like it's jumped straight out of a Rodgers and Hammerstein musical. Experiencing Pauls Valley, however, is something altogether different. The town combines history and culture, with a fair amount of eccentricity. There's a reason the most eccentric stops on Route 66 are in Oklahoma. And while Pauls Valley may not be on the Mother Road, it packs enough of a whimsical punch to be well worth a visit.
Established in 1857 by Smith Paul, a young North Carolinian who married into the Chickasaw Nation, the town began as a small, bucolic farming community that eventually grew into a thriving frontier town when the Santa Fe Railroad arrived in the 1880s. Thanks to this, and its close proximity to the state capital at Oklahoma City, Pauls Valley remains a thriving historical junction.
The railroad is still a huge part of the town's identity. Amtrak's Heartland Flyer stops in Pauls Valley, making it incredibly easy for anyone riding the rails to make it a destination. Those who prefer driving can reach the town by driving a little over an hour south on Route 35 from the airport in Oklahoma City. Given its convienent location, there is no reason why you shouldn't visit this place that the locals call "The King of Gavin County."
History in the brickwork
One of Pauls Valley's biggest claims to fame is the preservation of historic buildings and streets. In fact, three historic brick buildings in town have made it into the National Register of Historic Places. Bricks are what, quite literally, built Pauls Valley when the railroad arrived. Today, there are more than 17,000 yards of original, 19th century brick streets in Pauls Valley, more than any other town in the United States.
This appreciation for its own history is on full display at the Santa Fe Depot Museum. Conveniently located right next to the Amtrak Station, this museum is a snapshot of a certain time period in Paul Valley history. Visitors can see photos and memorabilia from the pioneering days of the railroad, as well as vintage locomotives and caboose cars that are fully restored and interactive.
Another historic brick attraction to visit while you're in Pauls Valley is the Royal Theatre. Built in 1928 and still in operation 97 years later, this vintage movie house has showings of today's hits, as well as movies from the past. Each October, the Royal partners with the Washita River Film Society to put on the Red Brick Road Film Festival, which showcases the best in independent, and local Oklahoma filmmaking. A must for any movie buff visiting Pauls Valley in the fall.
Art galleries and action figures
The arts, culture, and shopping districts in Pauls Valley are a blend of the trendy shopping streets of Tulsa, and the walkability of up-and-coming Edmond. The brick lined streets of Pauls Valley are filled with excellent opportunities to gather together and experience culture — albeit in vastly different ways.
The Vault Art Gallery and Gathering Space is an art gallery that specializes in mixed media art forms that range from the straightforward to the abstract. It's an excellent place to meet up with fellow art lovers and sample the work of some of Oklahoma's finest artists. Then there is the Toy and Action Figure Museum. Filled wall-to-wall with over 12,000 action figures, including vintage characters from Star Wars G.I. Joe, and Dragonball Z, this museum is an absolute must for anyone with kids, or anyone who is a kid at heart.
Oklahoma has flown under the radar for a bit too long. It's a scenically beautiful state that houses all the adventure anyone could possibly want. So, if you're looking to experience the best of the state in one convenient sitting, you need to come to Pauls Valley.