The Eccentric Oklahoma Town With Historic Architecture, Art Galleries, And Unique Attractions

On paper, Pauls Valley, Oklahoma sounds like it's jumped straight out of a Rodgers and Hammerstein musical. Experiencing Pauls Valley, however, is something altogether different. The town combines history and culture, with a fair amount of eccentricity. There's a reason the most eccentric stops on Route 66 are in Oklahoma. And while Pauls Valley may not be on the Mother Road, it packs enough of a whimsical punch to be well worth a visit.

Established in 1857 by Smith Paul, a young North Carolinian who married into the Chickasaw Nation, the town began as a small, bucolic farming community that eventually grew into a thriving frontier town when the Santa Fe Railroad arrived in the 1880s. Thanks to this, and its close proximity to the state capital at Oklahoma City, Pauls Valley remains a thriving historical junction.

The railroad is still a huge part of the town's identity. Amtrak's Heartland Flyer stops in Pauls Valley, making it incredibly easy for anyone riding the rails to make it a destination. Those who prefer driving can reach the town by driving a little over an hour south on Route 35 from the airport in Oklahoma City. Given its convienent location, there is no reason why you shouldn't visit this place that the locals call "The King of Gavin County."