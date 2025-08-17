This Scenic Suburb Near Boston Is The Most Desirable ZIP Code In America For 2025
In a stunning turn for the 2025 real estate market, the coastal suburb of Beverly, Massachusetts, has been named the most desirable ZIP code (01915) in America, according to Realtor.com. The data researched was based on market demand from unique viewers and how long different listings have remained active on the real estate site.
While Boston is more well known, with its walkable neighborhoods filled with green spaces and diverse eateries, you can find a similar, yet more suburban, vibe in Beverly — and it's close by. Located just an hour north of Boston by car, Beverly offers a rare blend of charm, accessibility, and lifestyle amenities, making it a top choice for homebuyers seeking both serenity and proximity to a major city. The vibrant downtown and nearby beaches make the city an ideal New England coastal town, without all the crowds and chaos. According to the town's website, it's home to around 40,000 residents, compared to Boston's roughly 675,000 locals.
Residents enjoy a mix of historic homes and modern condos, excellent public schools, and a growing arts and food scene. Commuters are drawn to its MBTA train access and quick highway connections, while nature lovers are lured by its parks, harbor, and nearby hiking trails. This makes Beverly's ZIP code a real estate hotspot. As demand continues to climb, Beverly isn't just a hidden gem anymore; it's the crown jewel of U.S. suburbs.
A closer look at the real estate market in Beverly, Massachusetts
In Massachusetts, you can find New England beach towns with scenic sand dunes as a charming escape, but for those looking to put down roots year-round, Beverly is in high demand. Homes here range from classic Colonial and Victorian-style properties to modern condos and newly developed townhouses. Whether you're a first-time buyer or a downsizer seeking a peaceful lifestyle, Beverly offers a range of options, though competition can be stiff. According to Redfin (via U.S. News and World Report), it can take around 54 days on average for a home to sit on the market before finding a buyer (as of February 2025), but not in Beverly. The study found it only takes around 16 days for a house to be listed before it's sold.
The median home price, $746,000, has steadily risen over the past few years, reflecting the suburb's desirability. Yet compared to Boston's sky-high prices, Beverly still provides relative value, especially considering the quality of life it offers. Low inventory and increased demand mean homes don't stay on the market long. For those considering a move, acting quickly and working with a local real estate agent is key. Beverly isn't just a destination; it's a smart investment in the future.
