This Scenic Suburb Near Boston Is The Most Desirable ZIP Code In America For 2025

In a stunning turn for the 2025 real estate market, the coastal suburb of Beverly, Massachusetts, has been named the most desirable ZIP code (01915) in America, according to Realtor.com. The data researched was based on market demand from unique viewers and how long different listings have remained active on the real estate site.

While Boston is more well known, with its walkable neighborhoods filled with green spaces and diverse eateries, you can find a similar, yet more suburban, vibe in Beverly — and it's close by. Located just an hour north of Boston by car, Beverly offers a rare blend of charm, accessibility, and lifestyle amenities, making it a top choice for homebuyers seeking both serenity and proximity to a major city. The vibrant downtown and nearby beaches make the city an ideal New England coastal town, without all the crowds and chaos. According to the town's website, it's home to around 40,000 residents, compared to Boston's roughly 675,000 locals.

Residents enjoy a mix of historic homes and modern condos, excellent public schools, and a growing arts and food scene. Commuters are drawn to its MBTA train access and quick highway connections, while nature lovers are lured by its parks, harbor, and nearby hiking trails. This makes Beverly's ZIP code a real estate hotspot. As demand continues to climb, Beverly isn't just a hidden gem anymore; it's the crown jewel of U.S. suburbs.