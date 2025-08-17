Women Are Redefining The Meaning Of Wellness Getaways This Summer And Samantha Brown Is Here For It

When it comes to purchasing power, women make 82% of all travel decisions, according to travel industry intelligence outlet Skift, and Brittany Ferries estimates women will spend approximately $125 billion on travel in 2025. As female travelers spread those funds out over multiple trips, many are opting for a different type of vacation. Until recently, a wellness getaway typically included yoga, meditation, juicing, and group activities, but women are reimagining the wellness getaway and redefining health.

Television host and travel pro Samantha Brown is consistent at successfully predicting the next big travel trend, and this one is all about the ladies. Brown declares, "People want space, silence, and quiet" (via Parade), and what could be quieter than a sleep retreat? Sleep tourism is a popular travel trend, and Leavenworth, Washington, is America's ultimate sleep-friendly spot. Those looking for space and silence might enjoy reading retreats in destinations like Morocco, Tuscany, or the Caribbean, and the company Ladies Who Lit is at the forefront of this bookish trend.