Women Are Redefining The Meaning Of Wellness Getaways This Summer And Samantha Brown Is Here For It
When it comes to purchasing power, women make 82% of all travel decisions, according to travel industry intelligence outlet Skift, and Brittany Ferries estimates women will spend approximately $125 billion on travel in 2025. As female travelers spread those funds out over multiple trips, many are opting for a different type of vacation. Until recently, a wellness getaway typically included yoga, meditation, juicing, and group activities, but women are reimagining the wellness getaway and redefining health.
Television host and travel pro Samantha Brown is consistent at successfully predicting the next big travel trend, and this one is all about the ladies. Brown declares, "People want space, silence, and quiet" (via Parade), and what could be quieter than a sleep retreat? Sleep tourism is a popular travel trend, and Leavenworth, Washington, is America's ultimate sleep-friendly spot. Those looking for space and silence might enjoy reading retreats in destinations like Morocco, Tuscany, or the Caribbean, and the company Ladies Who Lit is at the forefront of this bookish trend.
Wellness retreats that are helping women redefine health
Women attend retreats to reconnect with themselves and to connect with other people, places, and things. Wellness getaways have begun to evolve into support systems for women in unique stages of growth and development, such as motherhood. Mom'z offers all-inclusive five-day European solo babymoons for expecting mothers. Babymoon activities include guided relaxation, therapeutic massages, workshops on birth, postpartum care, and early motherhood, empowerment sessions, and social activities.
There are other innovative retreats stateside that focus on releasing shame and building community, like the M/Power: Menopause & Perimenopause Retreats in the Berkshires of Massachusetts. These three-night, all-inclusive getaways feature spa treatments, coaching sessions, personalized health assessments, including hormone and blood work panels, sleep screenings, and more at the Canyon Ranch Wellness Resort. For women who want to rest and relax but aren't experiencing menopause, Prospect Berkshires is an affordable wellness spa with Scandinavian sauna rituals that is only a two-and-a-half-hour drive from New York City and an hour drive from the Albany International Airport.