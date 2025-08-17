The Most Walkable Street In California Is A Breezy, Beachy Shopping, And Dining Promenade

For the U.S., a country where having a car is essential, California stands out as a notably walkable state. From the north near San Francisco to the south in Santa Barbara, many neighborhoods offer streets lined with chic shops and vibrant dining options, making pedestrian exploration a pleasure. One of the crown jewels of California's walkability is State Street in Santa Barbara. In fact, Assisted Living Magazine surveyed more than 3,000 Americans to find which streets make them feel the best when they take a "wellness walk," and out of 100 streets in small towns across the country, they concluded State Street as the second best main street in the U.S. to walk in 2025.

State Street is the kind of street that perfectly blends shopping, dining, and local culture into a seamless experience for visitors and locals alike. Located in the "American Riviera," the street's buildings showcase Spanish charm with painted white walls and burnt orange roofs. Its eclectic mix of boutiques, cozy cafes, and proximity to the sparkling Pacific coastline (it's just a 10-minute drive to Leadbetter Beach, one of the five best beaches in Santa Barbara) all contribute to its irresistible charm. You can stroll past art galleries, grab a coffee, or enjoy live street performances. State Street offers a vibrant atmosphere that captures the essence of California living. The sun, sea, and shopping even make State Street perfect for a mental health walk.