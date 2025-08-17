The Most Walkable Street In California Is A Breezy, Beachy Shopping, And Dining Promenade
For the U.S., a country where having a car is essential, California stands out as a notably walkable state. From the north near San Francisco to the south in Santa Barbara, many neighborhoods offer streets lined with chic shops and vibrant dining options, making pedestrian exploration a pleasure. One of the crown jewels of California's walkability is State Street in Santa Barbara. In fact, Assisted Living Magazine surveyed more than 3,000 Americans to find which streets make them feel the best when they take a "wellness walk," and out of 100 streets in small towns across the country, they concluded State Street as the second best main street in the U.S. to walk in 2025.
State Street is the kind of street that perfectly blends shopping, dining, and local culture into a seamless experience for visitors and locals alike. Located in the "American Riviera," the street's buildings showcase Spanish charm with painted white walls and burnt orange roofs. Its eclectic mix of boutiques, cozy cafes, and proximity to the sparkling Pacific coastline (it's just a 10-minute drive to Leadbetter Beach, one of the five best beaches in Santa Barbara) all contribute to its irresistible charm. You can stroll past art galleries, grab a coffee, or enjoy live street performances. State Street offers a vibrant atmosphere that captures the essence of California living. The sun, sea, and shopping even make State Street perfect for a mental health walk.
Why State Street feels good to visitors who pass by
If you've ever taken the opportunity to walk in a beautiful, open-air environment, you know that it boosts your mood, reduces stress, and even sparks creativity. State Street is the perfect place to de-stress outside while still soaking in the Pacific Coast's laidback lifestyle. Every step offers something uplifting: a flash of ocean blue at the end of the street, laughter spilling from an outdoor café, or the soft clink of wine glasses at sunset.
It's no surprise that State Street scored so highly in Assisted Living Magazine's "wellness walk" survey — 2,400 people ranked the promenade over four stars on Tripadvisor. Reviewers say the street is beautiful and peaceful. Some even say restaurants in the area, like the Italian eatery Toma, are excellent.
The pedestrian-friendly design means you can slow down without the constant hum of traffic, letting your attention drift to window displays of fresh pastries cooling in bakery cases or musicians strumming guitars on the corner. The pace is relaxed, encouraging you to linger over a latte or stop to chat with a local shopkeeper, like those at Antique Alley — a place that takes you back to the earlier eras of Santa Barbara. You not only feel good walking through the city, but you get a nice reward of the ocean view lingering in the distance, making your "wellness walk" a breath of fresh ocean air.