Albuquerque's High-Elevation Neighborhood Offers Desert Landscapes, New Mexico City Lights, And Scenic Trails
There is a reason this neighborhood tops the charts of the six best Albuquerque neighborhoods to live in, according to WorldAtlas. Set against the dramatic backdrop of the Sandia Mountains, while maintaining a watchful eye over the city lights, the neighborhood of High Desert unites nature and urban charm under one roof — and what a roof it is! New Mexico is one of the top places for stargazing and astrophotography, thanks to its unparalleled clear views of the Milky Way, visible from urban backyards as well as from certified dark sky reserves, such as Clayton Lake State Park.
Unlike neighborhoods that have expanded in an unruly fashion over time, High Desert is a self-contained entity that blends natural views with city commodities. In fact, this area, measuring exactly 1,000 acres, is a master-planned neighborhood. That means it was developed from scratch with residential spaces, commercial, and other amenities in mind, so residents and visitors can have all their needs met within the space.
Like many such neighborhoods, High Desert is unlikely to offer the same vibe that downtown Albuquerque or even buzzing, sprawling Santa Fe are known for. But this desert-clad community is still close to its main urban artery, only 17 miles away from the heart of downtown — a short 20-minute drive. The area is also relatively well-connected with public transport, if you are not planning to drive from place to place with your own car.
Stunning desert landscapes and scenic trails in High Desert
High Desert has the luxury of being closer to the foothills of the Sandia Mountains than to the busy downtown area of Albuquerque. While Route 66 aficionados are likely to flock en masse to the neon-lit, historic district of Nob Hill as they savor the Mother Road and a bite at a diner, High Desert is for those who crave a closer connection with scenic nature trails and desert landscapes.
You have a few stunning trails to choose from just on High Desert's doorstep: the Michael Emery Trail and the Bear Canyon Trail are the closest. While the Bear Canyon Trail is a 2.5-mile loop that stretches east to west flanking the Bear Canyon Arroyo, the Michael Emery is a slightly longer and ideal for hiking, biking, and taking your four-legged best friend on a walk. It is 3.3 miles long, and it takes you right to the edge of the Cibola National Forest. The forest is a natural wonder spanning across three states: New Mexico, Texas, and Oklahoma.
If you're after the unkempt wilderness of the Sandia Mountain range, the Embudito Canyon Trail is the one to pick. It's best to tackle this vegetation-mottled trail with plenty of hydration and supplies, as it is a whopping 7.8 miles of moderately challenging out-and-back trail. The reward at the end is so worth it, with views of the Embudito Canyon and Oso Ridge, among the most beautiful scenery in the Albuquerque area.
City lights and bling are never far away in High Desert
The foothill of the Sandia Mountains is not the only appeal drawing people to the community of High Desert. Clues are in the name: High Desert is positioned at about 6,200 feet elevation, affording a vantage point over the city and a magnificent view of downtown Albuquerque.
The neighborhood also features many Albuquerque favorites, from major clothing brands in a varied shopping setting to restaurants spotlighting the best styles and produce of the area. American diner Seasons 52 and authentic New Mexican Sadie's are two of the countless local picks for flavorsome bites in the area, and both are less than 20 minutes away from High Desert.
The golden-tinted hue of High Desert's many tidy streets, set against the gorgeous mountainous backdrop, is doubtless enough to keep you in the area and focus on exploring its wild backyard. But there's so much more to see if you venture to the city. If you're visiting the community of High Desert in October, make sure to stay in the area to attend one of America's coolest, most photographed events, the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.