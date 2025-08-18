Albuquerque's High-Elevation Neighborhood Offers Desert Landscapes, New Mexico City Lights, And Scenic Trails

There is a reason this neighborhood tops the charts of the six best Albuquerque neighborhoods to live in, according to WorldAtlas. Set against the dramatic backdrop of the Sandia Mountains, while maintaining a watchful eye over the city lights, the neighborhood of High Desert unites nature and urban charm under one roof — and what a roof it is! New Mexico is one of the top places for stargazing and astrophotography, thanks to its unparalleled clear views of the Milky Way, visible from urban backyards as well as from certified dark sky reserves, such as Clayton Lake State Park.

Unlike neighborhoods that have expanded in an unruly fashion over time, High Desert is a self-contained entity that blends natural views with city commodities. In fact, this area, measuring exactly 1,000 acres, is a master-planned neighborhood. That means it was developed from scratch with residential spaces, commercial, and other amenities in mind, so residents and visitors can have all their needs met within the space.

Like many such neighborhoods, High Desert is unlikely to offer the same vibe that downtown Albuquerque or even buzzing, sprawling Santa Fe are known for. But this desert-clad community is still close to its main urban artery, only 17 miles away from the heart of downtown — a short 20-minute drive. The area is also relatively well-connected with public transport, if you are not planning to drive from place to place with your own car.