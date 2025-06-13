New Mexico's First Dark Sky State Park Is A Lakefront Charmer With Unique Dinosaur Tracks And Recreation

Few experiences evoke the sense of awe and peaceful satisfaction as staring into a vast expanse of ultra-dark night sky illuminated by an uncountable number of stars. From north to south, New Mexico wows with pristine stargazing that makes even the most jaded visitors marvel at their place in the universe. But, only Clayton Lake State Park earns the distinction of being New Mexico's first certified International Dark Sky site — a prestigious title it has held for 15 years and counting.

Tucked away in the far northeastern corner of New Mexico, about a 2.5-hour drive from Amarillo (Texas' largest Pandandle city), Clayton Lake State Park is undeniably remote. Miles upon miles of flat country and seemingly endless roads will make you question whether you'll ever reach the park entrance, but the reward is worth the journey. Here, New Mexico's layered shale and sandstone outcroppings reach the Great Plains, while rolling clouds and stars reflect upon the serene surface of the artificial Clayton Lake.

Situated at an elevation of over 5,000 feet, the Star Point Observatory offers the chance to gaze at celestial bodies through a 14-inch Meade telescope. However, thanks to the low light pollution, you can see plenty of constellations and the Milky Way with the naked eye. Be sure to ask the staff at the visitor center about "Star Parties" and other events, or check out the park's calendar. For the darkest night skies, don't forget to plan your trip during the new moon phase.