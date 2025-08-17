The 'Blackberry Capital Of The World' Lies In This Underrated Southern City Known For Downtown Charm And Local Shops
If your city is known for its delicious fruit, then you've done something right. With a population of just under 4,500 residents as of 2023, McLoud may not be the first city that comes to mind when thinking of Oklahoma, but considering its mix of rural charm and its blackberry status, maybe it should be. While the Northeast claims the small New Jersey town of Hammonton as the "blueberry capital of the world," the southern city of McLoud earned the "blackberry capital of the world" moniker in 1949.
The then-U.S. President Harry Truman received a crate of blackberries from the Blackberry Growers' Association and the McLoud Chamber of Commerce. He was so moved by the gift that he subsequently declared the city the "blackberry capital of the world." Before then, the city had already established itself as an important blackberry hub as it grew the fruit as a cash crop. To celebrate its star crop, the city launched its annual Blackberry Festival in the early 1940s, which crowned a Blackberry queen.
Today, the festival still occurs annually, and attendees can enjoy fresh blackberries alongside concoctions like blackberry jam, blackberry fried pies, and delicious blackberry sno cones. The event also features a cobbler-eating contest (called the Cobbler Gobbler). There is one cobbler-eating contest for adults and one for kids. The festival has now become the state's longest-running food festival, and for good reason. For those wanting to travel to McLoud, your best bet is to take a flight to OKC Will Rogers International Airport, which is about 35 miles from the city.
McLoud's anniversary mural is a site to see
Situated about 30 miles from Oklahoma City, McLoud remains an underrated city when compared to its more well-known geographical acquaintance. The McLoud Museum and Historical Society is worth a visit, as travelers can learn about the history of the city through artifacts like journals, photos, and various other items that help tell its story. Another great spot to see a local shops that add to the city's charm like McLoud Mercantile, which offers visitors the chance to browse their 8,000 square foot property for antiques, vintage items, garden goods, and, of course, blackberry-themed items like soap, lip balm, and shirts. Sweet Jerks Emporium is the perfect shop for candy lovers, as you can find an array of unique candy, soda, donuts, and jerky to feed your sweet tooth.
Around the United States, there are many wonderful murals to be seen, including Florida's underrated "town of murals" of Lake Placid. In McLoud, one majestic mural worth seeing in the city is located in the downtown area. It was created as a celebration of the city's 125th anniversary in 2020. The mural is nearly 30 feet tall and 100 feet wide and was created by famed artist Bob Palmer, who has painted thousands of murals over the years. It features a truck at the center, a 1948 International meant to replicate the actual one found in the McLoud Museum. The mural also shows a farmer walking with crates of blackberries in his arms as he approaches a water tower. There's also a tribute to the Native American history of McLoud, with McLoud Public Schools' mascot.
Where to eat and where to stay in McLoud
Visitors to the Sooner state can find many options for great eats. The down-home cuisine of the underrated city of Chickasha is a must-visit for any traveler. In McLoud, you'll find gems like Curtis Watson's Catfish Restaurant (Tripadvisor's top-rated restaurant in McLoud), where you can get their trademark fried catfish with some french fries on the side. McLoud Cafe is a perfect casual establishment for those wanting some coffee or a delectable plate of French toast or bacon and eggs. Google reviewers praise the cafe for being affordable and for its nice atmosphere.
If you're planning to lodge in McLoud, then there aren't many options for staying directly in town, but there are nearby places that are worth checking out. The Grand Casino Hotel, located about 5 miles away in the town of Shawnee, is a great choice for visitors. It is a fun option for those looking to add a round of poker or slots to their stay. The hotel has over 260 rooms on its 14 floors with options that include kings, double queens, suites, and a VIP floor. Amenities include spacious baths and in-room dining. For those wanting a good old bed and breakfast, you might want to choose one that's located in a Victorian mansion. The Grandison Inn in Oklahoma City is a slight trek (about 30 miles away), but a perfect choice if you're willing to travel a little. Built in 1904, the bed and breakfast offers eight guest rooms, each one having its own special qualities. With names like Hunter & Hound and Anna Augusta, the guest rooms embrace their Victorian roots with a blend of elegant and whimsical styles. Each room is equipped with a private bath with a jetted tub and/or shower.