The 'Blackberry Capital Of The World' Lies In This Underrated Southern City Known For Downtown Charm And Local Shops

If your city is known for its delicious fruit, then you've done something right. With a population of just under 4,500 residents as of 2023, McLoud may not be the first city that comes to mind when thinking of Oklahoma, but considering its mix of rural charm and its blackberry status, maybe it should be. While the Northeast claims the small New Jersey town of Hammonton as the "blueberry capital of the world," the southern city of McLoud earned the "blackberry capital of the world" moniker in 1949.

The then-U.S. President Harry Truman received a crate of blackberries from the Blackberry Growers' Association and the McLoud Chamber of Commerce. He was so moved by the gift that he subsequently declared the city the "blackberry capital of the world." Before then, the city had already established itself as an important blackberry hub as it grew the fruit as a cash crop. To celebrate its star crop, the city launched its annual Blackberry Festival in the early 1940s, which crowned a Blackberry queen.

Today, the festival still occurs annually, and attendees can enjoy fresh blackberries alongside concoctions like blackberry jam, blackberry fried pies, and delicious blackberry sno cones. The event also features a cobbler-eating contest (called the Cobbler Gobbler). There is one cobbler-eating contest for adults and one for kids. The festival has now become the state's longest-running food festival, and for good reason. For those wanting to travel to McLoud, your best bet is to take a flight to OKC Will Rogers International Airport, which is about 35 miles from the city.