3 California Resorts With Coastal Luxury And Spa Indulgence Make 2025's Best List

If a laid-back yet luxurious getaway is what you desire, head west to California. From exquisite beaches to desert escapes and everything in between, the Golden State knows how to deliver a good time. Besides, cloudless and warm days are standard here. However, it's not just the sunshine and dreamy landscapes that sets it apart. California boasts countless accommodations where visitors can unwind and live their best life. In fact, three of them even made Travel + Leisure's It List 2025, highlighting the best new resorts in the country. Offering coastal luxury and spa indulgence, these hotels, all in Southern California, will empower you to treat yourself to some "me time."

Best of all, the resorts are conveniently located in what are arguably this region's top destinations: Laguna Beach in Orange County, Santa Monica in Los Angeles, and the arid utopia that is Palm Springs. And even though these establishments have recently opened, they are already making a splash. Thus, whether you're a local searching for the perfect place for a staycation or a traveler from the other side of the country (or world), these hotels are committed to providing a taste of the ultimate California lifestyle.

Oh, and, as a heads up, if you're looking to get more bang for your buck on your California vacation, a winter stay at the beach, or a summer in the desert, might be for you.