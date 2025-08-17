3 California Resorts With Coastal Luxury And Spa Indulgence Make 2025's Best List
If a laid-back yet luxurious getaway is what you desire, head west to California. From exquisite beaches to desert escapes and everything in between, the Golden State knows how to deliver a good time. Besides, cloudless and warm days are standard here. However, it's not just the sunshine and dreamy landscapes that sets it apart. California boasts countless accommodations where visitors can unwind and live their best life. In fact, three of them even made Travel + Leisure's It List 2025, highlighting the best new resorts in the country. Offering coastal luxury and spa indulgence, these hotels, all in Southern California, will empower you to treat yourself to some "me time."
Best of all, the resorts are conveniently located in what are arguably this region's top destinations: Laguna Beach in Orange County, Santa Monica in Los Angeles, and the arid utopia that is Palm Springs. And even though these establishments have recently opened, they are already making a splash. Thus, whether you're a local searching for the perfect place for a staycation or a traveler from the other side of the country (or world), these hotels are committed to providing a taste of the ultimate California lifestyle.
Oh, and, as a heads up, if you're looking to get more bang for your buck on your California vacation, a winter stay at the beach, or a summer in the desert, might be for you.
Live the California dream at Casa Loma Beach Hotel in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach is one of the most incredible California spots that locals say you need to visit. With tree-lined streets that give off small town vibes and cliffside beaches, the city is beyond idyllic. The next time you're in town, head to the oceanfront Casa Loma Beach Hotel to soak it all in. Taking inspiration from Laguna Beach's origins as an art colony, it exudes a coastal-boho style that will instantly put guests in vacation mode. Its 70 rooms, many providing ocean views, have vintage touches that blend well with their contemporary elements.
Post up in a cabana by the heated pool to enjoy the fabulous Southern California weather with a nap or a book, or head down to the shore for a restorative day on the sand. Renovated in 2024, Casa Loma Beach Hotel overlooks Main Beach, which means you can be there in an instant. "Casa Loma is the epitome of Laguna Beach charm — small, quaint, and effortlessly beautiful," reads a review on TripAdvisor, where it's ranked as one of the top 10 best hotels in Laguna Beach. Meanwhile, an individual on Google stated: "If you're looking for a slice of heaven in Laguna Beach, look no further than Casa Loma itself!"
Although there is no room service, light bites, as well as locally made cookies, are available for guests. Likewise, Casa Loma Beach Hotel is within walking distance from numerous restaurants — such as Carmelita's, a popular Mexican eatery. As such, you won't have an issue finding somewhere delicious to eat. One night at the pet-friendly Casa Loma Beach Hotel can cost well over $300. Parking, which is notoriously difficult to come by in Laguna Beach, is available for a nightly fee.
Regent Santa Monica Beach is opulence at its finest
Revel in seaside opulence at Regent Santa Monica, situated feet away from Santa Monica State Beach. The 1980s-era structure, once known as the Loews Hotel, has garnered widespread acclaim since reopening in the fall of 2024. In fact, it was named one of the best new hotels in 2025 not only by Travel + Leisure, but also by Esquire and AFAR. The luxury of Regent Santa Monica is not understated by any means. It blends Art Deco influences with a contemporary coastal flair, and guests can expect fresh flowers in the lobby.
What else distinguishes this five-star hotel from all the other upscale accommodations in the city? A TripAdvisor user summarized it nicely: "The rooms are modern, perfectly designed, and super comfortable—every detail was clearly thought through. The amenities? Flawless." There's a pool with ocean views and, most notably, a Guerlain Wellness Spa — one of the only locations in the country. Ranging from a radio frequency facial to dubbed skin surfing and a 4-hand imperial massage, guests will find a plethora of treatments to choose from to enhance their mental and physical well-being.
Aside from room service, guests also have their choice of dining options. This includes an on-site restaurant, Orla by Michael Mina, which serves up dishes like Dungeness crab spaghetti and tomato-ginger glazed salmon. But, above all, guests will appreciate Regent Santa Monica's location. Following a spa treatment or a good meal, they can walk over to the Santa Monica Pier, a thrilling California paradise with free admission, or enjoy a leisurely stroll on the sand. Alternatively, they can also partake in some retail therapy at the nearby Third Street Promenade. Rates for Regent Santa Monica typically start at $800 a night, and pets are welcome.
Soothe your soul at Terra Palm Springs
California's beaches are justifiably glorified. Nevertheless, its deserts and destinations like Palm Springs are just as magnificent — and even more so if you yearn to escape the chaos of everyday life. That's exactly what you can do at Terra Palm Springs. Located in downtown, it was unveiled in January 2025 and has since been named one of the best hotels in Palm Springs by publications like Condé Nast Traveler. A stay at this elegant mid-century modern space will be, in one word, therapeutic.
Think of Terra Palm Springs' 13 rooms as private oases. The outdoor spa suite, for instance, has a patio with a soaking tub, and the cold plunge suite features a, you guessed it, cold plunge pool. However, this is just the beginning of finding your zen. Guests also have access to a Himalayan salt sauna, a rain room, a pool with a bar that serves wellness cocktails, and other amenities that will not disappoint. At the spa, you can pamper yourself with reiki, a desert purification ritual that includes a body scrub and massage, and an assortment of Ayurvedic treatments.
As relaxing as it might be, you'll definitely want to venture outside of the property, too. From visiting the nearby Palm Springs Art Museum to tasting the desert's best bites, there's so many things to do while on vacation in Palm Springs. Note that guests can borrow bikes from Terra Palm Springs to get around town. At the time of writing, Terra Palm Springs boasts a five-star rating on both TripAdvisor and Google. "It feels comfortable, magical, and one of a kind," wrote a reviewer on the latter platform. Rates start at under $300.