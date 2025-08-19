A Hidden Hike To This Wild Beach With Uncrowded Shores May Be New England's Best Kept Seaside Secret
Maine's coastline lends an idyllic image to the Pine Tree State. It ranks at number four amongst the states with the longest coastlines at 3,478 miles, behind Alaska, Florida, and Louisiana. Its seaside is known for its cobblestones, rocky shores, and a myriad islands dotting the Atlantic, but the state also has its share of beautiful, sandy beaches if you know where to look.
Getting to Seawall Beach is an adventure in itself. First, it's a little more than an hour's drive from the Portland International Jetport. Arriving early in the morning is key, as the trailhead parking lot only has room for around 30 cars. It has been documented that even getting there at 9 a.m. might not be early enough during peak season; try 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for your best chances of snagging a spot. Assuming you find parking, a 2-mile hike through the Bates-Morse Mountain Conservation Area leads you to this beachy paradise.
If time permits, stay awhile and explore the area. The parking area for the Morse Mountain and Seawall Beach hike is just 20 minutes south of the river town of Bath, known for its legacy of shipbuilding and lighthouse views. It's the perfect spot to find a place to stay the night or grab a bite to eat. If you want more time at the beach, check out nearby Phippsburg, one of Maine's oldest towns with charming beaches, including Popham Beach State Park, the next beach east of Seawall.
Hike into Seawall Beach
The parking lot is adjacent to the trailhead that marks your journey to Seawall Beach. According to AllTrails, the round takes a little over an hour and a half and is an easy trek. You don't need boots or mountaineering skills here, as it's on a well-traveled gravel road with few hills. The conservation area is a 600-acre property dedicated to protecting piping plover nests and rare flora managed by Bates College and the Nature Conservancy. As such, dogs are not allowed on this hike in order to further protect the wildlife.
Along the way, you'll pass the Sprague River salt marsh on the way to a hill that winds into a pine forest. You get to enjoy the views from the summit of Morse Mountain, and then you'll continue down the road where the forest opens up, the dunes rise to meet you, and the white sands expand to either side. Now at Seawall Beach, you can walk along the sand, check out the tidepools, or settle down somewhere for a picnic.
If you want to spend more time near the water, there's a lodging option that'll help you avoid the parking drama. Morse Mountain Eyrie House is located one mile away from Seawall Beach and at the summit of Morse Mountain. This is the only rental house on the mountain that is available year-round, with prices ranging from $1,530 to $3,720 a week, depending on the season. Additionally, there are several other properties scattered around to pick from during the summer. Staying in a remote region and enjoying the dark skies at night and the fresh lobster by day are some of New England's best and most unforgettable summer vacation activities. It's well worth it.