A Hidden Hike To This Wild Beach With Uncrowded Shores May Be New England's Best Kept Seaside Secret

Maine's coastline lends an idyllic image to the Pine Tree State. It ranks at number four amongst the states with the longest coastlines at 3,478 miles, behind Alaska, Florida, and Louisiana. Its seaside is known for its cobblestones, rocky shores, and a myriad islands dotting the Atlantic, but the state also has its share of beautiful, sandy beaches if you know where to look.

Getting to Seawall Beach is an adventure in itself. First, it's a little more than an hour's drive from the Portland International Jetport. Arriving early in the morning is key, as the trailhead parking lot only has room for around 30 cars. It has been documented that even getting there at 9 a.m. might not be early enough during peak season; try 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for your best chances of snagging a spot. Assuming you find parking, a 2-mile hike through the Bates-Morse Mountain Conservation Area leads you to this beachy paradise.

If time permits, stay awhile and explore the area. The parking area for the Morse Mountain and Seawall Beach hike is just 20 minutes south of the river town of Bath, known for its legacy of shipbuilding and lighthouse views. It's the perfect spot to find a place to stay the night or grab a bite to eat. If you want more time at the beach, check out nearby Phippsburg, one of Maine's oldest towns with charming beaches, including Popham Beach State Park, the next beach east of Seawall.